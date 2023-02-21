LSA Exclusive Alessandro Sartori on looking towards the future with Zegna

In an exclusive conversation with Lifestyle Asia India, Alessandro Sartori, the artistic director of Zegna opens up about the Oasi of cashmere collection and much more.

Alessandro Sartori has been associated with the Italian luxury brand, Zegna, in one way or another since 1989. Since his appointment as artistic director of Zegna in 2016, Sartori has taken the brand to new heights. After all, looking towards the future was at the heart of Zegna’s Fall/Winter 2023 showcase at the Milan Men’s Fashion Week. One way the brand plans to do so is with its promise by becoming fully committed to certifying its fibres as fully traceable by 2024.

By working with prestigious directly owned mills – including Bonotto, Dondi, Filati Biagioli Modesto, Lanificio Zegna and Tessitura Ubertino – the brand’s position as a leading name in the creation of fine fabrics is upheld in Oasi Cashmere, which encapsulates a treasure trove of Italian craftsmanship. We met Sartori after his successful show and chatted about his vision.

Excerpts from our interview with Alessandro Sartori about Zegna:

How are you feeling right now? What’s your state of mind after delivering such a fantastic show?

You know, when you try to feel something, quite often you feel empty because you gave so much emotion. Instead, at that point, you take all the results and try to understand. You are empty because you have nothing to do, you are just thinking, and you’ve left all the emotions behind. That’s why I have great respect for the people attending the show and for the team backstage because I like to share these journeys with them, with you, and with my team. But I have to say that this time, after having delivered this important job, I feel very happy and not empty. This is a story of legacy, modernity, of craft, where people are at the centre of the stage.

You said that this time around, you felt happy while usually, you feel empty. When was the last time you felt happy?

There are moments of happiness, always, during the season, and in my personal life, so I am a happy man. I am not a sad person who is always complaining. I complain a lot to myself because I want the best and those I complain to are my team and they do the same with me. But these are things that need to be filtered out. I live with a positive mind because the grass is always going to seem greener on the other side. The glass will always be half full. You need to work with positive energy if you want to develop positivity around you. So, to answer your question, I generally feel quite happy.

I was reading about the collection, and it’s got great reviews. Could you take me through the collection? What was special about this? How did it all come across?

After COVID-19, I think we all realized that comfort was the key point of style. Before COVID, we wanted to be sharp, we wanted to be glam, we wanted to be cool. Comfort was the choice only for people travelling or mostly for people going outdoors. I didn’t think any fashion guy wanted to be comfortable. Today, comfort is part of our life, and we want to be comfortable. However, whatever we do, being sharp needs to be taken into consideration. So, the collection starts from the idea of having a sharp and comfortable feeling silhouette. And this to me is a silhouette wardrobe of the future. How do we create such a silhouette? Through unique research in media, in material and material matters because we are looking for more meaning behind the clothes. Comfort, durability, resilience. I want to own my clothes and wear them as much as I can. Today people that are buying clothes, want to spend the money for a reason. There are many layers to fashion, it’s not just about the aesthetic. If she is wearing this beautiful shirt and she is buying it for 600 Euro and if tomorrow she can’t wear it any longer, then the brand didn’t do the job.

Go on…

I wash my knit every time I wear it but if I don’t have good cashmere, you wash it three times and it’s gone. So we need to think about that and all these elements. The most crucial need is knitwear, or better said Oasi casual knitwear. That’s the reason why we named it the Oasi of cashmere.

Talking about cashmere, how is this different? How do you ensure the quality of that product?

First of all, it would be fully traceable by 2024. And it means that by then, we will know every single factor of a chain. The name of the people, where, when and how their clothes are inspected, analysed and checked. How do we move the content? We will do everything internally. So mainly Mongolia, Ulan Bator, Tuscany – washing, selecting 8 chamber carding, combing, spinning, weaving, fully integrated, fully internal. That’s the purpose of Oasi cashmere. Not only being sustainable but being sustainable and traceable.

Continue…

Maybe someone else has the same thoughts on traceability but even so, we are different and that’s why we named it ‘The House of Cashmere’ because we own the fabric and the fibre source is in full control and all that is happening from year to year. So we have knitting companies, we have spinning companies, we have weaving companies, we have ateliers, we have master tailors, we have bespoke, we have treatments, we have in-between sources. Some of the product goes in four different workshops before going to the cutting table because we knit here, we wash there, we treat the fibre and the surface is somewhere else et cetera and then we give it to the final source where we have our resource to weave the garments. We don’t outsource. So the full implication is different and is a unique point from weaving hence, Zegna is unique in the market.

Zegna is constantly evolving – every collection is a new avatar, but it is such a legacy brand. How do you evolve, how do you change things yet retain the core values and ethics?

It is a mind game. It means you need to work with every asset and sometimes say ‘No’, and sometimes take chances. It is about making choices and doing things in the right way or not doing them at all. Take an example of the many collaborations. We could do 10 collaborations a year if we want, or maybe more. Why do we do one collaboration every three years? Because we do things with meaning. If not, we dilute the brand equity.

From your point of view, what are the biggest menswear trends right now?

Clean garments, functionality that goes with aesthetic, technical fabric, and colours. And then I would say personal style and styling. So, it’s not anymore the time of being dressed like an antiquarian but it is a big time to be dressed like what you want to feel.

Is there something which you miss seeing in menswear? Not a trend but something which you really want people to start wearing again, and embrace again?

No, because I am not nostalgic. I think that what we are today is because we did certain steps and then of course each human being feels differently. And I think that today we are the product of all the decisions we took and in fashion too. In my opinion, maybe what I didn’t like in the past were specific trends which I didn’t feel comfortable with.

What were those trends?

Logomania. I mean I liked to wear a logo. But not like a kid with logos everywhere, you know?

So increasingly in India, we have a lot of women buying knitwear from Zegna. So, why isn’t Zegna a women’s wear brand?

It’s always been natural, through the ages, for the wife or the girlfriend to buy clothes for their husbands or boyfriends and borrow from their wardrobe. I like that and it is a trend that is growing. I have a good feeling about it.

Header and Feature Image: Alessandro Sartori on Instagram.