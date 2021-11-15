LSA Exclusive: Shibani Dandekar & Monica Dogra sizzle in Gucci’s The Hacker Project

Power duos are fashion’s favourite combination. Case in point, the association of Balenciaga and Gucci for The Hacker Project. And with Shibani Dandekar and Monica Dogra keeping things chic and edgy in the latest collection, our #LSAExclusive shoot has the X factor splashed all over it.

When it comes to fashion merges, the pairings are conventionally unusual and belonging to different spaces or aesthetics. It seldom, or rather nary, that two fashion powerhouses come together to create a new aesthetic. Which is why, the merger of Balenciaga and Gucci for The Hacker Project sent shockwaves through the style sphere.

In light of this collaborative spirit, we got best friends and artists Monica Dogra and Shibani Dandekar to strut around with accessories from The Hacker Project and clothes from the Gucci Aria collection. Two strong women, oozing oodles of confidence and panache is exactly what we had in mind when we planned this shoot. Shibani and Monica, equally excited about the shoot, put their best foot forward to make the pictures look sensational. Shibani’s fierceness played perfect contrast to Monica’s laid back vibe. The vintage sepia-tinted background is juxtaposed against edgy ensembles with power suits, Bermuda shorts, knee-high logo socks and crystal bedecked fingerless gloves. Meanwhile, signature Gucci bags like the Jackie and the Horsebit logo back (with the touch of Balenciaga print) perfectly complement these women on the go.

Taking more about The Hacker Project, this disruptive alliance not only brought together two creative forces but also questioned the counterfeit culture where finding the logo of one brand mixed with the silhouette of another isn’t a rarity. Questioning authenticity and appropriation, the collection blurs the lines by mixing the sensual silhouettes of Balenciaga with Gucci’s iconic symbiology. What’s most endearing about the collaboration is that it creates a spirit of comradery and creates a more inclusive space for creative minds to work together. With Gucci’s artistic director, Alessandro Michele alluding to designs from Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, the the coalescence for The Hacker Project is truly unique. It is also a nod to their shared penchant for referencing the past in their collections and is reflected by picking some of the most iconic creations from the two brands. “Far from standing out, Demna Gvasalia’s designs for Balenciaga fit into the Gucci Aria collection like an inevitability, reminding us that there is a live, beating heart at the core of fashion and that it is one and the same for all,” shares Alessandro Michele.

The collection might be a hybrid but it’s essence is in line with the new fashion order where collaboration means a merger of minds and more. The collection will be available exclusively at Gucci, DLF Emporio, New Delhi from November 15, 2021.

Editor-in-Chief and producer: Rahul Gangwani

Photographs: Samrat Nagar

Styling: Nikita Jaisinghani

Hair and make-up: Mehak Oberoi

Location partner: The Love Fools