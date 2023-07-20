LSA Exclusive: Siddartha Tytler on his couture collection and finding beauty in darkness

From the flamboyance of the Venetian courtesans or the elegance of Japanese Geishas, the influence of royal courtesans on the world of fashion cannot be denied. Inspired by the beauty of Mughal Era courtesans and their harem is Siddartha Tytler’s new couture collection, Mehfil-e-Husn which previews in Delhi tomorrow.

How do you capture the grandeur of the Mughal-era court? The beautiful rituals, the polite mannerism and the splendour of costumes are all aspects that evoke rich imagery. Borrowing from this rich cultural heritage is Siddartha Tytler’s new couture collection, Mehfil-e-Husn. It’s a celebration indeed which celebrates the ‘ada’ and ‘nazakat’ of the bygone era. Recreating the magnificence of a Mughal court, Tytler’s couture show follows a traditional flow of events – Istaqbal (welcoming ceremony), Baithak (meeting), Mehfil (the show with music and dance) and finally the Jashn (or the celebration). And as Tytler recreates the stage for an epic show, it’s the clothes inspired by the Mughal courtesans and their harem that entice the fashion fraternity.

The collection is a fusion of traditional motifs with modern techniques, interspersed with crystal application, thread work and zari. A stunning display of craftsmanship, the collection incorporates intricate motifs from historical Mughal landmarks and monuments. The collection is inspired by the erstwhile grandeur of the ruling class with a modern spin, such as loral embroidery featuring 3D flower latticework, pearls, crystal mesh and metal studs. We talk to the designer before the couture shows on this unique spin.

Interview with Siddartha Tytler on his couture collection, Mehfil-e-Husn:

Mehfil-e-Husn is a grand celebration of couture., can you tell us the highlights?

Mehfil-e-Husn is actually a celebration of women. It is inspired by the beautiful Mughal Era with courtesans and concubines and how they seduced and inspired men, they were muses to men back in the day. So, our collection is very beautiful, it’s very grand. A lot of pearl work, thread work, aari work and zardozi. Alongside it has sequin and crystal splashes everywhere.

The collection is inspired by the courtesans and harem culture. What was the idea behind choosing an anti-hero as the centre point?

If you archive my work to the early years, even the recent past, I’ve always derived inspiration from the, let’s just put it, the unordinary. I have taken inspiration from vampire culture, the suicide forest of Japan, and the Apocalypse. So, there’s beauty in everything, you can find beauty in darkness, you can find beauty in the macabre. The courtesans inspired me because they were so strong at that time. They were literally leading all the leaders. It’s just a celebration of power.

What are the innovations in embroidery and craftsmanship this season?

As we always do, we take modern motifs and infuse traditional couture techniques or we take classical motifs and find an updated version to upgrade them. This season we’ve mixed both, you’ll find a lot of patterns from Mughal architecture, prints which were derived from Mughal architecture, beautifully woven into pearls, zari work, and crystals, there’s a lot of deconstruction, there is a lot of frill work. So, to bring the whole collection together there’s a modern twist in the old world.

What is it about the Mughal era that draws you as a designer?

What I picked up from the Mughal Era was the grandness, the fabulosity. It was all about layering and beauty and jewellery and beautiful make-up and I’ve always loved the power of seduction. We picked up key elements from what I thought was, you know, prominent at that time and it just worked out beautifully.

What is the moodboard at Siddartha Tytler for the 2023/24 bride?

For me, the moodboard for the 2023 and 24 brides is going to be about layering, corsetry, a lot of jewellery and beautiful colours. We’re working with blues, we’re working with purples, blush pinks, blacks, whites, and it’s come out beautiful.

All Images: Courtesy Siddartha Tytler.