LSA Fashion Files: Archana Kochhar’s presentation ‘Anant’ at NYFW

It’s fashion month and Indian fashion is ready to take the stage on a global dias. Starting with Archana Kochhar’s debut at New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

Focused on Indian weaves and artisans, Archana Kochhar’s collection ‘Anant’ was launched in association with the Maharastra government. With the stunning New York skyline serving as its background, the offsite show was presented at High Water rooftop in New York alongside a digital one that was specially curated for the occasion. Divided into three segments, Archana Kochhar’s collection for NYFW introduced vibrant rani pink hues, modern silhouettes and the handwoven Paithani Sari. The first part, titled ‘Maharashtra Heritage’ celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra, the ‘Global Resilience’ segment focused on globalisation and the final one ‘Diversity in All Shades’ was a tribute to every woman’s inherent and inclusive beauty. One of the key silhouettes from the show was the cobalt-hued sari gown and the use of eco-friendly ahimsa silk that doesn’t harm the silkworms while making talks brought to light the focus on sustainability via the collection. Gracing the show were digital creators, Manav Chhabra and Unnati Malharkar while others like Jissa Paul, Rajvee Gandhi, Just Janvi and Molly Patel were a part of the digital show. Ahead of NYFW showcase we spoke to the designer Archana Kochhar about going global and her collection.

Archana Kochhar on her New York Fashion Week (NYFW) debut:

Are you nervous or excited about the launch at NYFW?

Oh, I’m absolutely buzzing with excitement about the upcoming launch at New York Fashion Week! It culminates months of hard work, creativity, and dedication. The runway is my canvas, and each piece in my collection tells a unique story. I can’t wait to see my designs come to life on the runway, and I hope they resonate with the audience and capture the essence of my vision. Of course, there’s always a hint of nerves, but that just adds to the thrill and anticipation. NYFW is such a prestigious platform, and I feel honoured to be a part of it. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this collection, and I can’t wait to share it with the world!

Tell us about your collection, ‘Anant’ that is stated for a Digital Show at the New York Fashion Week.

The inception of this collection can be traced back to the exquisite brocade saris my mother owned. She possessed a stunning array of woven saris in vibrant hues like orange, rani pink, Indian blue, and green. Following her passing, I deeply desired both my daughter and myself to continue cherishing these timeless saris. This led me to embark on a creative journey where I infused a contemporary twist into brocade designs. As I delved into this endeavour, I couldn’t help but reflect on the ever-evolving nature of fashion. This contemplation ultimately guided me in crafting a collection that pays homage to three generations – my mother, myself, and my daughter – all while infusing an Indo-Western flair into the designs. So, here’s to the past, present, and future – all woven together in this extraordinary collection!

Your collection is inspired by evolving silhouettes across three generations of Independent India. Can you tell us more about this?

My fashion show in New York, titled ‘Anant’, is a heartfelt tribute to the enduring elegance of Indian textiles and the evolving silhouettes across three generations of India (Bharat). This collection beautifully encapsulates both the style and symbolism of the modern-day Indian woman, who possesses a global perspective while cherishing her Indian roots. The initial section of the collection is an ode to the vibrant colours of Maharashtra. Women here proudly embrace their cultural heritage, adorning themselves in contemporary interpretations of traditional Paithani Sarees, thoughtfully crafted in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra. Expect to see a rich palette featuring striking shades like Rani pink, reimagined in modern silhouettes. Moving forward, our journey takes us into the realm of globalization, symbolized by the global cobalt Sari-Gown ensemble. This piece represents the remarkable resilience of women, who can gracefully embody both the divine masculine and feminine energies within themselves. As we transition to the next phase, delicate pastel hues take centre stage. These soft, soothing shades celebrate the incredible diversity of the female form, embracing all shapes and sizes with the recognition that every woman is worthy of admiration just as she is.

What, according to you, is the importance of taking Indian crafts to the global audience?

Our mission as Indian fashion designers is to showcase the exquisite artistry and craftsmanship of Indian textiles and handwoven fabrics on both local and global fashion stages. Through this, we aim to not only captivate audiences but also cultivate a newfound appreciation for these remarkable art forms. But our impact goes beyond aesthetics – our approach has the potential to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people. As we generate heightened demand for these meticulously crafted woven fabrics, we are not only increasing income but also establishing sustainable livelihoods for skilled weavers. It’s a mutually beneficial endeavour that is transforming lives, one exquisite fabric at a time. And now, we’re excited to bring this vision to the prestigious New York fashion scene.

All Images: Archana Kochhar.