LSA for Local: In conversation with couturier Charu Parashar

Charu Parashar elevates Indian craftsmanship and ancient printing techniques to the pinnacle of luxury. In haute couture, her signature style is evident: flowing hemlines that tease with bling and tailored forms that enchant the essence of Indian beauty.

Charu Parashar embodies timeless elegance in her designs. Infused with a profound design sense and intricate detailing derived from centuries-old Indian craftsmanship, her ensembles are coveted by contemporary women. The brand exudes a blend of romantic yet sensual sophistication, empowering the modern woman.

The Charu Parashar label has forged a robust legacy in organized fashion both in India and abroad. With a presence in high-street fashion outlets across seven countries, its journey has spanned global cities like New York, Los Angeles, Dubai, Paris, and Milan, reflecting widespread acceptance among a diverse and contemporary audience. Her unwavering commitment to impeccable quality, meticulous finishing, and attention to detail has garnered her international acclaim.

We caught up with the designer to find out more about her eponymous label, her aesthetic inclinations and her take on the landscape of Indian fashion.

Tell our readers a little about how you started your journey in the industry…

It feels like just yesterday when I ventured into the world of fashion and textile designing and established my very own Design Studio with two block printing tables. This marked the beginning of a journey aimed at leaving a lasting impact on the fashion industry. The restless, energetic, and creatively inclined childlike innocence within me gradually transformed into the successful fashion entrepreneur you see today. My mother, my mentor and the source of my inspiration guided me and held my hand as I embarked on the mesmerizing and magical path of fashion. It was then that I met my soulmate, the person who became the wind beneath my wings, and since then, I have never looked back. This journey has been filled with ups and downs, highs and lows, but I have always risen to the challenge. I firmly believe that when you love what you do, every day becomes an opportunity to pursue your dreams and turn them into reality.

What were the initial obstacles when you started out in what is now a saturated space?

Fashion in India has always been a highly competitive field, with established fashion stalwarts dominating the industry. As a budding designer in the 90s, I faced the task of creating my own distinct signature style despite limited resources. Challenges such as a shortage of skilled labour, difficulty in finding trained artisans, and a significant gap in the demand-supply chain added to the absence of a robust fashion ecosystem. During that time, fashion designers had limited access to funding and were expected to handle both the creative process and the sales themselves. However, with the advent of technology and social media platforms, outreach has become more accessible. Additionally, big business corporations have started investing in designer labels, scaling their vision into lucrative ventures. This shift has allowed designers to focus on their core strength of designing and mesmerizing the world with their creativity.

Overcoming these obstacles often necessitates a blend of talent, perseverance, networking, innovation, and a profound understanding of the target market. Each designer’s journey is unique, and I encountered my fair share of challenges while carving out a space for myself in the fiercely competitive fashion industry.

What has been your biggest motivation so far?

From an early age, my mother has served as my source of inspiration. Her flawless fashion sense, with crisp sarees, a confident bindi, and a tidy bun, ignited the fashionista within me. Moreover, her expertise in Indian textiles, handicrafts, and furniture piqued my fascination with design. As I held the position of the Buying department’s head at CCIE, I had the privilege of witnessing the evolution of fashion. Growing up in such an environment nurtured my entrepreneurial spirit and deepened my gratitude towards my mother. The ability of design to inspire continues to propel me forward, with my mother remaining as my unwavering guiding light.

What’s your biggest inspiration when designing new collections?

I often encounter the question of where designers derive their inspiration from. In my case, it has consistently been a process of self-exploration, intertwined with my travel experience, adoration for nature, appreciation of art, and fascination with architecture. These factors serve as the driving force behind my continuous creation of new collections. I frequently find myself completely immersed in these new surroundings, which inevitably leave an indelible mark on my design aesthetics. Consequently, I develop unique and cohesive collections that truly reflect my artistic sensibilities.

Do you believe in keeping a signature style or something common in all your designs? If yes, what is it?

What’s a designer without a signature style? One should instantly recognize the designer by looking at their garments. I’m often known as the “Queen of Prints,” as my design philosophy focuses on intricate and bold patterns with vibrant colours. This signature style has become synonymous with my name. Each of my designs tells a story through prints, giving them a dynamic and lively feel. While maintaining a signature style is beneficial, it’s crucial to adapt and evolve with changing trends and customer preferences to stay relevant in the dynamic fashion industry. Balancing consistency and innovation are key to keeping a design brand fresh and loved by all.

Do you have a process when you’re designing? Do you isolate or like to stay around people when designing?

The creation of a collection follows a structured process, which typically involves research, concept development, sketching, fabric selection, pattern making, sample creation, fittings, and finalizing the garments. Each designer has a unique approach to this design process. Personally, I find that working in isolation works best for me as it allows me to focus my thoughts and engage in introspection. This solitude fosters an uninterrupted flow of creativity and provides a conducive environment for deep thinking. I follow a more intuitive and fluid process. It is crucial to discover your own rhythm and environment that suits your creative process. Once the creative vision, concept development, sketches, and mood boards are finalized, a collaborative environment comes into play to bring the designs to the retail racks.

What’s your take on sustainability and what are some practices you follow to make your label more sustainable?

Sustainability is the future of fashion, and it’s here to stay. Fast fashion and overconsumption have taken a toll on Mother Nature, and it’s time for us to take responsibility. For over a decade, we have embraced sustainable practices, using, and promoting organically produced fabrics and supporting local artisans, particularly women. We strive to minimize waste through tech-enabled processes and sustainable packaging, including biodegradable materials. I am actively involved in raising awareness about sustainable fashion and educating consumers on the environmental and social impacts of their choices through collaborations with NGOs and social platforms.

Do you think the pandemic has changed the way fashion is perceived?

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the fashion industry, forever altering its perception. Casual and comfortable wear, such as athleisure and loungewear, has emerged as the latest trend post-pandemic, reflecting a shift towards practicality and comfort. Sustainability and conscious consumption have gained importance as the pandemic heightened awareness of environmental and social issues, driving increased interest in ethical and sustainable fashion. Consumers now prioritize brands that embody sustainability, responsible sourcing, and transparency. Online shopping’s growing acceptance and the fusion of physical and digital in fashion weeks have revolutionized the industry. Quality over quantity has gained significance as people focus on building functional and durable wardrobes. The pandemic has fostered individuality and personal style, as fewer social events and reduced pressure to conform allow for greater fashion expression, experimentation, and self-identity.

Do you consider fashion a luxury or a necessity?

The perception of fashion can vary across cultures, socio-economic backgrounds, and individual perspectives. It can be seen as either a luxury or a necessity. Fashion serves as a means of personal expression, cultural identity, and creativity, allowing individuals to showcase their unique style and preferences. It contributes to self-confidence, social belonging, and a sense of identity. While luxury fashion is associated with high-end designer brands and exclusive products, catering to a more affluent market, it is often seen as a form of self-expression and status symbol. At the same time, fashion is also considered a necessity as clothing fulfills essential human needs, providing protection, comfort, and modesty. Basic clothing items are essential for everyday life, serving practical purposes. Ultimately, fashion plays a significant role in everyday life, encompassing both luxury and necessity.