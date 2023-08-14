LSA for Local: The implicit impact of Bollywood on the revival of handloom saris

This Independence Day, we take a moment to admire and understand the beauty and complexities of traditional handloom saris and the impact Bollywood has in highlighting their cause. Celebrating the revival of traditional weaves is celebrity stylist Ami Patel talking about Athiya Shetty’s exquisite wedding sari while veteran costume designer Neeta Lulla talks about the intricacy Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kanjeevaram sari exudes.

Statement fits always have a backstory to tell, especially when one resides in a culturally rich nation like India. From the heavy gold weave of the Kanjeevaram to the lightness of the Chanderi and the intricate patterns of the Paton Patola, every nook and corner of India has its unique offering of handloom textiles. Handloom saris form the warp and weft of the nation and it is always a moment of pride to see these beauties in the spotlight. So when we spotted a handloom Kanjeevaram sari on Athiya Shetty at her wedding we knew we had to ask her stylist Ami Patel about the tale behind the craft. Further adding to the series celebrating Indian crafts, another one that left us spellbound was the recent Neeta Lulla sari worn by Tamannaah Bhatia, one that had marvellous Zardozi work on a Kanjeevaram canvas.

Tamannaah Bhatia donned a contemporary Kanjeevaram saree by veteran designer Neeta Lulla, that depicts the perfect amalgamation of ancient design ethos and contemporary fashion. Athiya Shetty’s wedding saree (styled by Ami Patel) was yet another Kanjeevaram sari that not only pays homage to India’s rich heritage but also changed a weaver’s life. So what ties the two handloom saris together is how Bollywood can shine the spotlight on dying crafts, create conversations and even bring about a profound change in a weaver’s life.

Traditional handloom saris are a rare sight to behold: Neeta Lulla and Ami Patel weigh in

Neeta Lulla on Tamannaah Bhatia’s handloom sari

“The Kanjeevaram saree originated in the temple town of Kanchipuram. According to popular lore, the weavers of the town are descendants of Sage Markanda, the weaver of the Gods. True to this tradition of combining divinity and dexterity, the weaves are a beauty that enchants textile appreciators and the general populace alike. The collection is avowed as Timeless Markanda and derives its roots from the history of 0f Kanjeevaram. It brings in traditional Indian handlooms, and surface ornamentation and is exclusively woven and embroidered by the artisans. Embellished with zardozi, this collection of sarees has a sensuality and a contemporary style statement. It has a very diverse yet distinct testimony of our rich cultural heritage” says Neeta Lulla.

She further adds “As a designer to bring our heritage weaves to the forefront, in my own little way I started work on contemporising the Kalamkari, Kanjeevaram at first making them into with a more globally acceptable look of sarees, Co-ordinated suit sets dresses and gowns. I used various textures to amalgamate with these weaves and created hybrid looks for sarees that were very well accepted by the millennial saree wearer. In my opinion. “..A magical tryst of tradition and contemporary beautifully worn always create spellbinding opulence ..”

Ami Patel on Athiya Shetty’s intricately woven Muhurtham sari

“Athiya wanted a gold saree for her Muhurtham ceremony. I had taken several options to her and I think Athiya has a very instinctive sense of style. So the minute she picked up this particular saree and she put it on her if you notice the saree doesn’t have any motifs. So this was just a plain gold Kanjeevaram weave with a pink colour block. The entire saree has a very young modern vibe to it even though it’s a textile. So I think that’s what really Athiya loved about it and when she put it on her, she literally was like, this is it. It’s an authentic Kanjeevaram handloom saree woven in a village near Tiruvannamalai and what’s interesting about this saree is that Devi is the weaver and her father is a master weaver and usually the business is taken over by the sons, but this gentleman didn’t have a son. However, Devi said that I’m not going to let this go to waste so she took over and now she is the main weaver” said Ami Patel

“Literally from the time Athiya got married and we released these images, she’s expanded her looms into eight looms. They’ve increased the number of looms just to match the orders that are coming in. Further, the education of the underprivileged children is because the Madhurya Creations is the store which is founded by Bhanumati Narasimhan, the sister of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. So the entire ideology behind this is to sell indigenous products and help handloom. Everything that Madhurya sells is from rural India, 100% of proceeds of anything from Madhurya go to the ‘Gift a Smile’ foundation. So basically Bhanumati Narasimhan now has over a thousand schools for underprivileged children. So, it’s such a proud thing for us and it is beautiful because by choosing this saree, Athiya has helped an entire household of weavers, creating more work, and creating a demand for this beautiful handloom industry of ours, which really needs a push and a revival and at the same time help educate underprivileged children. But I would say everyone, all of us should support and buy handloom”

Hero Image: Athiya Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia Courtesy Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock