LSA Insiders on the New Year resolutions they are discarding and keeping in 2022

New Year resolutions are made to be broken unless it’s one that is intended towards personal growth and not as a gym challenge. We talk to six movers and shakers on the resolutions they intend to keep this year and the ones they wish to discard at the start of 2022.

To many, New Year resolutions are a great way to challenge themselves and improve upon their lifestyle. From waking up early, regular visits to the gym and eating healthy. But to a few, it’s the time of the year to reflect upon the past year and work upon personal growth as an individual. While the notion of radical change is a myth, each step in the direction towards self-actualisation and growth is one that we are always cheering for. Take a cue from these change-makers in the field of fashion and design about the New Year Resolutions that they are gunning for.

LSA Insiders on their New Year resolutions for 2022:

Meghna Goyal, founder Summer Somewhere:

When it comes to New Year resolutions for 2020 I intend to stop saying YES to everything and start saying NO. I often end up saying yes to everything (professionally and socially) and end up in a pile of things I could have avoided. Saying no doesn’t make you rude or less helpful, but it’s about setting your own boundaries and valuing your personal time. I also intend to be more present in 2022. A digital/social media detox at least once a week. I tried this once when I was at a retreat and it generally made me much sharper. It’s a hard one but I hope I can try to do it at least once a week.

Payal Singhal, fashion designer:

The resolution I’m keeping is to start taking action and working on the change I want in life and one resolution I’m discarding is to stop pleasing everybody. It’s a fallacy.

I’m keeping a resolution to constantly celebrate Indian crafts and craftsmanship at every opportunity, through our collections. I’m leaving behind anything that may be holding us back from being our best, authentic selves.

Tarini Peshawaria, content creator:

I’m surely keeping the resolution to focus on a better work-life balance and to produce quality work over just quantitative work. I’m discarding the hustle culture this year as with time, I have realised that working at a calmer, slower pace yields better results.

Archana Jaju, fashion designer:

The resolution I am keeping is to have short term targets/goals that are simpler to stick. Each goal achieved will help me stay motivated and achieve bigger goals. Meanwhile, I plan to stop thinking of the negatives of the past year.

Pallavi Singhee, fashion designer (Verb by Pallavi Singhee):

New Year’s shouldn’t be about resolutions, it should be about reflections. Keeping positive and focusing on the does.

Header and Featured Image: Courtesy Meghna Goyal Instagram.