LSA Sneaker Central: Top new sneaker drops from August 2021

Sneakerheads, alert. We’re back with another monthly episode of LSA Sneaker Central. Rounding up the hottest drops, the most exclusive collabs and hype pairs, here are August 2021’s top new sneaker launches.
August was undoubtedly the month of collabs and the meeting of worlds. Scroll through our list below, and you’ll know what we’re talking about. As the lockdown’s loosening up, sneakerheads and joggers are back in business. So in case you’re looking for a new pair, we’ve certainly got you covered. Here are the top new sneaker launches of August 2021.
Back in 2003, the house of the Three Stripes and Jeremy Scott reunited over a 100-piece capsule. Their money-printed Forum sneakers were originally designed for Scott’s fashion show in Los Angeles but ended up becoming a cult classic sneaker. The 2021 edition retains the adornment of printed 100-dollar bill graphics but moves the wings from the upper ankle to the sides.
Price: Rs 19,999
Available at adidas’ online store.
ASICS team up with LA-based sneaker boutique Nice Kicks over a creamy pair of shoes that will hit your sweet tooth. Titled GEL LITE OG ‘Nice Cream’, the pair looks to encapsulate the feeling of walking into an ice cream parlour and everything after that. Right from the burst of cool air that hits you as you walk into the aroma of caramel and candy in the air. Love that cherry feat, too.
Price: Rs 10,999
Available at Superkicks India.
If you’re wondering what Cinderella’s glass shoe would look like if it were based in 2021, here’s your answer. Aptly named ‘ P-TRAINER PRZM ‘Cinderella’, the pair elegantly shimmers and boasts a vibrant prism. In classic OT style, the pair also gets a super chunky white sole. It is highly exclusive and available only at the Onitsuka Tiger DLF Promenade store.
Price: Rs 16,999
Available at Onitsuka Tiger DLF Promenade store exclusively.
Meet the RS-Z, the newest member of the RS fam taking after world games that recently took place in Tokyo. More so, tapping into Japanese culture, it boasts a striking interplay of leather and suede overlays and Kamon-inspired graphics. We love how clean and fuss-free the pair’s design is. Certainly a must-have for Olympic fans.
Price: Rs 9,999
Available at PUMA’s online store.
Now here’s a pair that really gets me excited. The 4DFWD is where the world of tech and performance meet to create a running experience unlike any other. The 4DFWD Pulse packs a highly impressive 3D-printed heel cradle that’s been precisely angled to guide and support your foot forward in every stride and absorbing the impact of every step you take. Upon wearing, I certainly find the sole to be quite stiff instead of flexible, that’s precisely the support adidas have pioneered here. More so, the 3D printed midsole is visually stunning, almost like a Frankenstein of a runner.
Price: Rs 15,999
Available at adidas’ online store.
Word on the street is that Nike claims their new Air Max 2021 is the “pinnacle of comfort”, and we’re certainly curious to know why. Crafted with 20% recycled content, this sports-fit packs a stunning Air cushioning unit underfoot, absorbing force from every step. More so, the cored-out foam midsole provides the lightest and softest touch. You also get the option of a black colourway, but we prefer this Ghost/Ashen Slate/Obsidian Mist mix.
Price: Rs 14,495
Available at Nike’s online store.