LSA Sneaker Central: Top new sneaker drops from August 2021

Sneakerheads, alert. We’re back with another monthly episode of LSA Sneaker Central. Rounding up the hottest drops, the most exclusive collabs and hype pairs, here are August 2021’s top new sneaker launches.

August was undoubtedly the month of collabs and the meeting of worlds. Scroll through our list below, and you’ll know what we’re talking about. As the lockdown’s loosening up, sneakerheads and joggers are back in business. So in case you’re looking for a new pair, we’ve certainly got you covered. Here are the top new sneaker launches of August 2021.