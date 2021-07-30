Dear sneakerheads, if you’re wondering what sneaker collaborations or new launches are worthy of your time and money? Then a round-up of the biggest launches of the month is in order.

With Sneaker Central, we bring you the latest and hottest sneaker styles — their features, details, and availability to ensure your feet are jumping with joy. From adidas’ collaboration with Lego to Nike’s Space Jam edition, the theme for July 2021 seems to be graphic with a hint of juvenescence joy.

Sneaker Central’s best July 2021 launches —

adidas Originals x Lego

A collaboration that has been blocked in our calendar for some time now and is that of adidas Originals and LEGO. A return collaboration that brings together adidas’ archival aesthetics with LEGO’s instantly recognisable bricks. A classic black and white leather combination, LEGO brick pattern and gold foil accents, this classy pair (Rs 13,999) is a must-have for collectors. LEGO, in turn, also recreates the iconic sneaker as a collectable with sneaker graphics, shell toe shape, trefoil logo, and serrated three stripes mark.

Buy Here

Dior

Earlier in July, we were introduced to DIORAMOUR, a capsule collection inspired by fairy tales and punctuated with hearts and chessboard patterns. Crafted in collaboration with Dior’s artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri, the collection boasts an updated version of the brand’s signature Dior Addict sneakers. The high impact contrast of red against black and white can be seen on the sneakers as well with a rear ‘DIORAMOUR’ signature typography. Made in technical fabric and covered in mesh with white calfskin inserts, a thick and lightweight sole with the 3D chess heart motif covered a transparent mesh as a symbol of love and luck. The collection is available at the Dior boutique in DLF Emporio Mall, New Delhi, as a pop-in till August 15, so step out now.

Buy Here

ASICS x Vivienne Westwood

A designer sneaker collaboration that hyped us up in July was ASICS and iconic British brand Vivienne Westwood. Two limited-edition sneaker styles aka Gel Kayano 27LTX (Rs 19,999) and Gel Kayano 27 DE (Rs 19,999) with limited pairs in India. The former shoe was inspired by Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s controversial collection, SEX. This sneaker is detailed with rubber stocking seams, statement zip, translucent matte material alongside the Westwood orb and ASICS details, with only 11 pairs available in India. Meanwhile, the 27 DE is based on Westwood’s love for deconstructed silhouette and is made with ripstop fabric that is used by the military due to its durability. This running shoe is made with technological advances and came to India with 36 pairs.

Buy Here

Reebook x MADWOMEN

If fitting in isn’t your style, then Reebok’s latest collaboration with Berlin-based collective for women that think differently, MADWOMEN, will pique your interest. The New Club C Double Geo Collaboration resulted in two iterations of Reebok’s new women’s Club C silhouette: the Club C Double Geo. Colourway inspired by MADWOMEN’s brand colours and geometric shapes, the Club C Double Geo shoe (Rs 7,999) is great for those who wish to run outside the box.

Buy Here

Nike x Space Jam: A New Legacy

Remember ‘Space Jam’, the Warner bros animated movie starring basketball player Michael Jordan and your favourite carrot munching rabbit Bugs Bunny? Well, the film’s latest version Space Jam: A New Legacy stars LeBron James and is the focus of Nike’s new sneaker universe. The original movie, in many ways, was responsible for introducing the Nike brand to many teenagers. Previewing in the movie is the new LeBron 19 sneakers with a double-chambered Air Max unit in the heel and a newly shaped Zoom Air forefoot. Graphics include – Bugs vs Marvin the Martian, Tweety Bird vs Sylvester and Road Runner vs Wile. E. Coyote and a host of other Looney Toons characters.

Buy Here

Onitsuka Tiger

Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger’s latest collection is inspired by the great Himalayas and its natural beauty and trekking activities around it. Amongst them is their Big Logo Trainer Puffed (Rs 13,999), an updated style with an ankle-height upper and our iconic Onitsuka Tiger Stripes. The area around the opening and instep has been carefully formed to deliver a comfortable fit that wraps around the foot and is available in black, white and tan.

Buy Here

Header image: Nike, Featured image: ASICS x Vivienne Westwood. All Images: Courtesy brands.