Add that much needed flair to your festive season with these luxury gifting products

It’s time to take your thoughtful gifting a notch above this festive season with luxury gifting products, courtesy of some of the most celebrated brands that rightly spell out exquisite.

Since the festive season is upon us it’s time to not just see whether the cards are in your favour, but also to get that bling on, with those festive attires. Having said that, be it the old school traditional days or the ‘new normal’ apart from getting into the festive spirits, spoiling our loved ones with some of the greatest gifts has always been a tick to the Diwali checklist. If you’re the kind of person that thinks an ordinary basket of gifts just won’t cut it anymore then keep your eyes glued to the screen as this piece is just for you.

This festive season we’re here to offer you a bait to go all in for luxury and add some of these luxury gifting products to your Diwali carts. Well, if you’re guilty of expecting exquisite presents this season then join the club, my friend! So to top it all up, we’ve got plenty of luxury gifting products to choose from this season as all your favourite elite brands are putting their best festive forward to lure you into choosing the best from their exclusive collections.

From going gaga over Gucci, and talking diamonds with Chopard to Michael Kors adding a festive touch to their monogram slings, this season you’re all in for a luxurious treat worth spoiling your loved ones or maybe sneak some of these goodies to make your Diwali a happy one too. So, have a look at this glowing listicle of ideas recognizing all your gifting needs!

Treat your loved ones with a luxurious surprise this Diwali

Gucci 1955 Horsebit bag

This may not come as a surprise, but Gucci had to be our first option. Since luxury is the middle name of the brand, this Diwali season the entire Gucci gang is in for a treat, especially with these metallic-looking 1955 Horsebit shoulder bags. A perfect partner to flaunt at your traditional soirees.

Burberry Fragrances for her

If you’re looking for a perfect free-spirited scent for the women in your lives, well, then Burberry’s got you all covered! This blooming peony scent with a woody base checks all your luxury gifting needs, so think no more and just go for it.

Jimmy Choo

Just when you thought this lineup couldn’t get more luxurious, Jimmy Choo decided to take your gifting experiences a level above with their exclusive Diwali edition curated just for the Indian audience. Having said that, the Jimmy Choo BON BON bag, the one rendered in champagne sandy glitter fabric is all you need if you wish to treat the extraordinary women in your life with that extra amount of attention this year.

Tiffany & Co.

What better than a Tiffany necklace as a gift for the festive season, right ladies? And especially when you have the perfect blend of rose gold and diamonds all infused in one it sure gets hard to decline such a tempting offer.

Chopard

While speaking of luxury gifting products, watches are probably the most elite presents of them all, especially when infused with the charms of Chopard itself, right? The Chopard Happy Sport collection is a regal aquatic beauty along with the dynamic duo of gold and diamonds, making it not just a perfect gift to offer, but also something that your can reward yourself with, this Diwali season.

Chloé

Yet another stunning fragrance is all set to enhance your scent collections this festive season. The latest Chloé Signature Parfum celebrates femininity and inspiration, which in turn are the two perfect elements complimenting this gifting listicle.

Armani Exchange

The Armani Exchange Fall 2022 watch collection is the perfect range to surf a gift for the handsome hunks in your life. Based on military-inspired details, the multi-functional gold-tone stainless steel watch is the just right fit for your man’s wrist this Diwali season.

Michael Kors

Taking the Diwali motifs a little too seriously, Michael Kors curated an exclusive range of monogram signature bags infused with tiny festive details on the flaps, giving it a clean chit for luxury festive gifting.

Hero Image: Courtesy Jimmy Choo. Featured Image: Chopard.