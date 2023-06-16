Luxury gifts for Father’s Day to add to your carts right now

With Father’s Day around the corner, it’s time to take the high-end road, especially in terms of gifts. Hence, we have curated a guide filled with luxury gifts for fathers for you to choose from.

The perfect day to express your love and gratitude to your fathers is here. Yes, Father’s Day is upon us and all you need to do is select the perfect gift for our fathers. Speaking of which, if you have the tendency of shopping at the last minute, we’ve got your back. It’s time to celebrate the dad who is fond of fine wines, antique timepieces, chic footwear and all things luxury. There is no present that can compensate for the love we have for our fathers, but the least we can do is make this day special with a little hint of luxury that might bring a smile to your old man’s face. Take a look at the lineup and add his favourites to your carts.

Best luxury gifts for fathers to choose from

Brune and Bareskin

Brune and Bareskin recognise the significance of this day and have curated a selection of meticulously crafted leather accessories that combine functionality with unparalleled style. And while we speak of luxury gifts for fathers, this Apple combo of deep-cut mobile cover, watch strap and AirPods case, qualifies as the perfect gift for a tech-savvy dad.

Timex

If your father admires a good timepiece, then Timex has just the right gift for him. Chic refinement meets the city-slicking edge when it comes to their Midtown collection. A chronograph dial layout with a date movement displayed at the 4 o’clock position ensures that—whether you’re heading Uptown or sticking below 14th Street—with this on your wrist, you’ll keep time in style.

Glenmorangie

Signet begins with our precious chocolate malt spirit, made just once a year in our giraffe-high stills. Its espresso-like intensity fills our Distillery with aromas more familiar in an Italian coffee bar. Over the years, we temper its power with rare and treasured casks. Bourbon for creaminess. Sherry for sweetness. The spice of virgin charred oak. All are balanced by some of the oldest whisky we own. The result? A velvet explosion of flavour and the perfect luxury gift for your father.

Ethos Watches

Father’s Day is a wonderful opportunity to honour the strong bond between fathers and their children. This year, express your gratitude and admiration for your father by presenting him with a timeless gift that will serve as a lasting reminder of your love. Ethos Watches offers an extensive range of exquisite timepieces that are ideal for Father’s Day. The NORQAIN Freedom collection is a homage to the great outdoors. Highly inspired by the watches that were produced in the 60s, the Freedom collection is created for people with a penchant for exploring the unknown.

Perona

Designed with meticulous craftsmanship, our selection exudes a balance between style and functionality, making it perfect for a discerning gentleman. While speaking of luxury gifts for fathers how can one not think of duffle bags? So, here’s the stylish and practical Henry duffel bag with two slip-in interior pockets, an internal zip compartment, and adjustable shoulder straps. A distinctive design element is added by combining soft grainy leather with premium fine grain leather and using colour blocking. Spacious, cosy, and convenient storage for necessities, this modern essential is made from fine LWG Italian leather.

Rosso Brunello

Synonymous with meticulously curated collections of pertinent designs, Rosso Brunello, a groundbreaking endeavour, has carved a niche for itself in the bridge-to-luxury segment. With that said, these blue suede loafers from the brand make for a perfect fashion partner for your fathers this Father’s Day.

Joker and Witch

Genz-approved brand, Joker and Witch unveil its official vacay launch of the season with the Nauticalcore Collection. And with Father’s Day around the corner, this becomes the perfect way to make him feel special. Speaking of which the Ella black dial dual-tone watch from the brand perfectly compliments your Father’s Day checklist.

Le Creuset

If your father is a wine enthusiast then this might be the perfect gift for him. Le Creuset’s wine accessories in vibrant hues will be an attractive yet useful add-on to his collection.

Truefitt and Hill

A light, fresh, oceanic scent with top notes of bergamot and cardamom, a heart of Clary sage, nutmeg and lavender, and a base of sandalwood and cedar. Although the name marks the year of Truefitt & Hill’s establishment and it celebrates its illustrious history, this signature scent is unmistakably modern and just the right fit for your dad’s exquisite perfume collection.

Calvin Klein

For this upcoming Father’s Day, Calvin Klien has the perfect men’s fragrance to gift to all those all-school fathers who love their classic fragrances. Calvin Klein Fragrances has introduced Calvin Klein Defy Eau de Parfum as the next instalment to its men’s fragrance portfolio.

Burberry

A men’s Eau de Toilette gift set starring the enigmatic and adventurous Burberry Hero Eau de Toilette for men and matching hair and body wash and travel spray. This Burberry fragrance gift set is a sweet and subtle scented way of showing you care: a crisp men’s Eau de Toilette spray in which herbaceous juniper and black pepper jostle for attention, rounded out with three cedar woods and sparkling bergamot glinting on the surface in a powerful, contemporary signature scent.

Seva

A specially hand-blown artistic glass container filled with pure soy wax, cotton wicks and premium fragrance oils. A dark and dense aroma constructed with iconic masculine accents sensitively enhanced with subtle infusions of vetiver and black orchids, filled with black wax.

Franck Muller

If you wish to take your father’s luxurious watch collection a notch higher then Franck Muller is the perfect timepiece to gift to your dad this Father’s Day. The Cobra collection from Franck Muller is entirely conceived and assembled at Franck Muller. The scales have been milled from a mass of 18-carat rose gold or stainless steel to create the most realistic cobra scales aspect. The eye-catching cobra scales emphasize the stylish and sporty character of the Vanguard.

SKO

Speaking of luxury gifts for fathers, comfortable and chic mules might be yet another perfect idea to gift to your dads this Father’s Day, and SKO sure is here to check that box. These brown mules from SKO might just be the perfect and most comfortable footwear for your fathers.

Reebok

Father’s Day is an excellent opportunity to gift your father some stylish and functional sneakers that will encourage him to stick to his fitness routine. Zig Dynamica 4, with its innovative design, is a highly functional shoe that seamlessly transitions from the gym to the street and promotes the flow of kinetic energy throughout the shoes. Available in exciting colourways, Zig can amplify any look and become your dad’s go-to sneakers for day-to-day activities.

