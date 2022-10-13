Top luxury Korean fashion brands you need to know about

When it comes to fashion, South Korea is one of the Asian countries that have led the pack in setting trends both regionally and on the international stage. This can partly be attributed to the ever-growing popularity of stylish K-pop celebrities like G-Dragon, BTS, and BLACKPINK, as well as the rise in the number of homegrown luxury Korean fashion brands.

Seoul Fashion Week, which is held twice every year, witnesses a gamut of established as well as up-and-coming designers both from home and abroad showcasing their latest designs. Many of these are labels that are incredibly famous count acclaimed icons such as Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Bae Doona as their patrons.

Prominent luxury Korean fashion brands that you might not have heard of but need to follow

South Korean clothing brands have been extending the country’s sartorial choices to the global audience. From hip-hop street style to upscale luxe clothing, Korean fashion brands are creating a rage. Korean women’s fashion brands have always been ahead of the style graph and draw influences from a variety of sources like street fashion, tailoring, designer clothing and even traditional hanbok to create flexible designs.

