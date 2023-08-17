Homegrown brands and local designers we spotted on ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2

In the opening episode of ‘Made in Heaven’ season 2, Shivani Raghuvanshi aka Jazz very matter-of-factly declares that “you can’t do fashion in this office”. A statement we strongly disagree with as ‘Made in Heaven’ season 2 is nothing but a big fashion fiesta. If you’re enamoured by the outfits worn by Sobhita Dhulipala and other cast members on the show, here’s a handy guide to the homegrown brands and bespoke designers that contributed to the cause.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar alongside Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra and Reema Kagti, Amazon Prime’s trending show, ‘Made in Heaven’ is making all the right noises when it comes to fashion choices of its cast onscreen. A second glance at the tumultuous lives of elite wedding planners, Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur) and the underbelly of the big fat Indian wedding. With former model-turned-stylist, Bhawna Sharma curating the costumes for the show there’s much to dissect and be inspired by. From Tara Khanna’s revenge dress (aka a vintage Sabyasachi), superstar Leila’s glittering Manish Malhotra look or simply Karan’s draped kurtas from Antar-Agni, the show is the perfect tribute to Indian weddings and their lavish wardrobes. Here’s a breakdown of some of our favourite homegrown brands we spotted on Delhi’s swish set in the show’s second season.

Top looks and designers spotted on ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2:

Tarun Tahiliani

AMPM Fashion

LINETRIBE_

Ekaya Benaras

Gauri and Nainika

Antar-Agni by Ujjawal Dubey

Manish Malhotra

Gaurav Gupta

Aisha Rao

Sabyasachi

Rimple and Harpreet

All Images: Courtesy Brands.