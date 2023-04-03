Manish Malhotra: “I’ve always believed that an individual’s self-confidence can elevate any outfit” | Exclusive

In an exclusive interaction with Lifestyle Asia India, Manish Malhotra talks about designing for Jennifer Aniston, Rangeela and how he loves a challenge.

Manish Malhotra has often been referred to as Bollywood’s favourite designer. He’s easily one of the most famous Indian fashion designers and is noted for the iconic outfits he’s created for some of the Hindi film industry’s most-loved movies. Such has been his contribution to Hindi cinema that he was the first-ever recipient of the Filmfare Award for Best Costume Design in 1996 for styling Urmila Matondkar in Rangeela.

It’s also been said that Malhotra was one of the first costume designers to envision a film’s fashion as part of the script and movie narrative. He envisioned the outfits as an extension of the character’s personality and mode de vie, a pattern that is regularly followed by costume designers today.

In the recently released Murder Mystery 2, Malhotra designed a wedding lehenga for Jennifer Aniston. “I had been to India in 2017 and did a lot of research into the fashion there. In 2021 I dove back into my research and found Manish Malhotra to be a coveted brand that I wanted to explore further. I felt it was important for Jennifer to wear a traditional dress to the sangeet,” said noted fashion designer Debra McGuire who styled Aniston for the movie, adding: “As prep continued and I was making decisions about all of the characters, as well as the 300 Indian dancers and guests that had to be outfitted, I was more determined to dress her in Manish Malhotra.”

Excerpts from our chat with the couturier…

Tell us a little about the outfit designed for Jennifer Aniston in Murder Mystery…

The Indian wedding scene in Murder Mystery 2 required an Indian aesthetic. As a bridesmaid, Jennifer was keen on wearing an Indian lehenga which was contemporary yet adorned the essence of the Indian handicraft. Debra Mcguire and I locked in on the colour ivory as it was a beach wedding. I thought our signature chikankari lehenga perfectly fit the aesthetic of the film’s premise and plot. With graduating rectangular motifs, an intricately embroidered floral blouse with pearl droplets and a handmade back tassel, it took about three months to create this ensemble.

While red has traditionally been the preferred colour for Indian brides, there has been a rising number of women who’ve opted for pastel shades for their weddings. Why do you think that is so?

Pastels have been having a moment for quite some time now, but more importantly, I believe, individuality is having its moment. Red bridal lehengas with heavy embroideries have been the praxis for years now. But now, the rules are being broken. Personal preferences are being embraced now. The modern bride is different, they’re all about blending convention with contemporaneous, with hints of personal touches.

Modern brides are willing to experiment, with not just their outfits but their themes and events as well. They want their wedding to resonate with their personality, which brings in a set of fresher ideas and perspectives. Women are also more aware and practical now; brides are looking at pieces that are most versatile and can be re-worn on different occasions.

Garments that are ethically conscious regarding sustainability are being thought about as well. The mood has shifted to softer, more calming tones that display a sense of peace and serenity. Sorbet tones and pastel palettes have been rising in popularity ever since. The reign of pink is never-ending, that’s for sure.

As someone who has seen such success in your career, what is the most important question you’ve asked yourself before taking on a project or when faced with a challenge?

I love a challenge and, most importantly change; it’s exciting and enticing at the same time. By focusing on the objective and identifying potential obstacles and solutions, I strategize and take a thoughtful approach to achieve success.

Can the wearer’s self-confidence elevate an outfit?

I’ve always believed that an individual’s self-confidence can elevate any outfit. The way they carry themselves feeling comfortable in their skin adds a certain discerning energy and charisma, making them stand out and command attention.

Of all the movies you’ve designed for, which outfits would you say have been the most memorable?

Rangeela was a career-changing experience for me as the film’s success and the popularity of the fashion trends prompted Filmfare Awards to introduce a new category for costume designing. The modern and minimal yet impactful costume styling on Urmila – be it the chiffon sarees in Hai Rama, the tangerine skater dress and the printed dress on a white base in Tanha Tanha, pleated skirts and boyfriend shorts in Rangeela Re or the Chaplinesque look in Kya Kare Kya Na Kare.

Her casual style – from co-ords, skater dresses, leotards with scarves to oversized shirts, high-waist jeans with figure-hugging tees, and wool berets was one of the main talking points of this film and I’m so glad to see the timeless effects of all the sartorial choices I made in the past.

What’s the first thing about a person’s outfit that you notice?

On how comfortable they are in it.