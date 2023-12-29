Look like a celebrity with these Manish Malhotra-inspired sarees for weddings

Parties thrown by Manish Malhotra are always a star-studded affair, attended by top Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. At these events, the leading ladies wear sarees chosen by the fashion designer from his various collections. Known for his expertise with occasion wear, there’s no better moment to take inspiration from when it comes to choosing exquisite sarees for weddings.

Whether you fell in love with Sanya Malhotra’s pink ombre saree with sequins or are mesmerised by Sobhita Dhulipala’s gorgeous grey see-through sequin ensemble, both worn at a recent Manish Malhotra event, find celebrity-inspired bridal sarees to wear to the next wedding function.

The best sarees to recreate looks from Manish Malhotra’s parties

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor exuded elegance in a handloom gold tissue silk saree designed by Manish Malhotra. She paired this intricately embellished outfit with a tonal blouse, statement earrings and a cuff.

Recreating this look is entirely possible with the Kalki Fashion gold tissue saree, which features bead and stone embellishments along the edges and on the accompanying unstitched blouse piece. This gold and white saree is perfect to wear to functions such as auspicious occasions and housewarming parties.

Shop the KALKI Fashion saree here KALKI Fashion Beads and Stones Tissue Saree With Blouse Piece INR 8,500

Kriti Sanon

Draped in a dazzling see-through saree, Kriti Sanon captivated everyone with her appearance in a Manish Malhotra creation. The cerulean blue saree featured abstract sequin patterns, complemented by a blouse encrusted with stones.

To match the glamour, we’ve found one of the perfect Indian wedding options. Crafted in polygeorgette, the Koskii saree is a showstopper. It comes embellished with sequin work in different shades of blue and has an unstitched sequined blouse piece.

Shop the Koskii saree here Koskii Embellished Sequinned Saree INR 7,590

Alaya F

Setting the fashion bar high for Gen Z, Alaya F looked stunning in a Tuscan yellow and ivory Manish Malhotra saree. The two-tone style was adorned with sequined work and the V-back blouse was meticulously handcrafted with delicate dori detailing.

Thanks to its distinctive colour, this ensemble is a perfect choice for a haldi function. We found a Kylian saree in a similar elegant blend of yellow and ivory. It is crafted with heavy georgette with embroidered sequins and lace work. The blouse is heavy satin Banglori fabric and features embroidered sequins. Don’t think twice before styling this saree for a summer wedding to steal the show.

Shop the Kylian saree here Kylian Georgette MultiColor Saree With Embroidery Sequins Work INR 2,449

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi graced the party in Manish Malhotra’s breathtaking azure mist georgette saree, featuring subtle see-through details. She flawlessly carried off the greyish-blue ensemble with her commanding presence.

On the wedding day of a close friend, go in for this trending neutral colour palette. Drawing inspiration from Qureshi’s outfit, this white sequinned saree will add glamour to your traditional look. It is crafted in a soft butterfly net fabric and features intricate threadwork on the border and all over, making it wedding-worthy. The pallu is designed with zallar work and comes with an unstitched blouse piece.

Shop the Infloura saree here Infloura Soft Butterfly Net White Saree With Sequins INR 2,499

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Infusing an extra dose of allure into the celebration, Fatima Sana Shaikh stole the spotlight in a red tulle saree crafted by Manish Malhotra. Accentuated with a crystal border, the transparent ensemble looked lightweight.

Be it a sangeet or bachelor party, recreating this look with the Zoon Tribe red saree will make you the shining star of the night. Crafted in 100 per cent silk organza, it features hand-embroidered Aari traditional motifs, a hand-worked border and a cotton lining. The saree is accompanied by a matching silk blouse, which is designed with a centre-back opening.

Shop the ZOON TRIBE saree here ZOON TRIBE Red Stardust Hibiscus Silk Organza Saree with Blouse INR 18,000

Sobhita Dhulipala

The Made in Heaven (2019) star, Sobhita Dhulipala, donned a lustrous pewter Manish Malhotra saree. It stood out with intricate geometric embroidered sequins all over, creating an ensemble that seamlessly blends tradition with a modern twist. Think of recreating this look as the best wedding saree for a cocktail party, sangeet celebration or even the grand day itself.

Crafted in soft grey georgette, this Fabpixel saree is adorned with sequins and an embellished border. As one of the lighter fabrics, it exudes a subtle translucency. This saree comes with a matching sequined, unstitched blouse piece. The voluminous drapes promise to transform you into a shining star.

Shop the FABPIXEL saree here FABPIXEL Grey Embellished Sequinned Pure Georgette Saree INR 4,199

Sanya Malhotra

For the stunning Sanya Malhotra, Manish Malhotra chose a chic ombre sequin saree. This signature style was paired with a statement crystal and sequin-encrusted blouse with cut-out details. Add a feminine touch to your wedding saree collection by recreating this playful look.

The Mitera pure georgette saree features an all-over sequin design, delivering a lightweight and comfortable daywear experience. It comes with an art silk unstitched blouse piece, which, together with the embellished saree, will give you an ethereal ensemble.

Shop the Mitera saree here Mitera Pink Embellished Sequinned Pure Georgette Saree INR 2,125

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Kriti Sanon, wearing Manish Malhotra/ Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which type of style is best for wedding outfits for women?

For a wedding, you can wear various styles of ethnic wear such as lehenga or sharara sets and sarees.

– How do I choose the best Bollywood-style sarees for a wedding function?

Note the trending elements like fabrics, embroidery work and patterns from designer ensembles worn by celebrities. When selecting your wedding outfit, keep an eye out for these fashionable details, ensuring you prioritise both style and comfort.

– Which sarees are best for wedding wear?

When you buy wedding sarees online, look for the most comfortable fabric that’ll keep you relaxed during the long, traditional events. Sarees with a captivating appeal, lush fabrics and intricate details are a sign of sophistication, making them the perfect wedding wear choice.

– How do I choose fancy sarees for weddings?

When selecting a saree for a wedding, look for premium-quality fabrics, contemporary colours, stylish patterns, prints and draping styles. In addition to choosing fashionable elements, opt for styles that seamlessly blend comfort with elegance.

– What are the best wedding looks inspired by Bollywood?

Sequins, georgette fabric and meticulously handcrafted details stand out as prominent features of the Manish Malhotra sarees worn by Bollywood celebrities.