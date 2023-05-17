Manushi Chillar looks ethereal as she graces the red carpet at Festival de Cannes

Former Miss India and actress Manushi Chillar lived her ‘Cinderella moment’ as she made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 last evening.

It’s just Day 1 of the 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023 and we are already in awe of the surprise debuts. The Cannes Film Festival always keeps us hooked to our feeds, leaving behind some excellent sartorial episodes to obsess over for the rest of the year. Speaking of debuts, the Indian cinema is leading that road, courtesy of several B-town stars as well as content creators making their way to the Cannes red carpet. After several veterans turning a thousand heads in the picturesque city of Cannes, it’s time for fresh talent to continue to represent India on a global stage. Having said that, yet another diva who’s joining the list of debutantes is the former Miss India 2017 turned Bollywood actress aka Manushi Chillar.

Manushi Chillar marks her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023

Known for bringing the Miss World crown home in 2017, marking her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar to serving up a major fashion moment at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, the actress sure is climbing the ladder of success one milestone at a time. Manushi Chillar graces the red carpet looking ethereal for Walkers & Co at Festival de Cannes. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in an all-white gown by Fovari. The white lace bodice, the dramatic trail, the neon heels and the statement neckpiece, all combined gave her a perfect ‘Cinderella moment’ to relish for the rest of her life. She represents a community of value creators and will talk through her journey and what it means to have a platform like Walkers & Co enable global visibility for Indian creators and artists.

With a vision of progress, Walkers & Co takes the spirit of ‘Keep Walking’ to the Cannes Film Festival 2023, roping in celebrated names such as Manushi Chillar. Apart from her, other renowned names include Mahesh Raghvan and Prateek Sadhu. The former is a renowned music producer and live performer who has changed the face of Carnatic fusion music over the last decade. Whereas the latter is one of the finest chefs in India, who joins hands with Diageo India’s craft single malt, Godawan, to showcase “The Journey of India” at the 76th Cannes Fim Festival. So, brace yourselves as this is just the beginning, India has many more debuts pouring in, all set to conquer and grace the Cannes red carpet.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Walkersandco/IG