Masaba Gupta makes a mark on the November cover of Lifestyle Asia India

How did a young designer known for her quirkily-printed saris establish one of India’s leading fashion houses, launch a wellness label and become a commercially recognised actor? LifestyleAsia India’s November cover girl, Masaba Gupta’s multi-faceted journey is like none other. With a style that’s undistinguishably hers, Masaba dazzles in the adidas x Gucci collection as she embraces an edgy, androgynous look.

Masaba Gupta in the Gucci Exquisite collection graces the LSA India’s November cover:

At the age of 19, she made her debut at Lakmé Fashion Week; soon establishing her celebrity-approved eponymous label. At 24, she took over as the design head of Satya Paul and by the age of 27, she had made it to the Forbes 30-under-30 list. While at the age of 31, her career took a completely different trajectory when she starred in a semi-autobiographical Netflix series titled, ‘Masaba Masaba’. Adding to this, earlier this year, fashion conglomerate Aditya Birla Fashion picked up a 51% stake in her label and she launched a beauty, skincare and wellness brand called Love Child. The queen of prints, Masaba Gupta’s multi-hyphenate career path is both an open book and an enigma. We uncover this journey in our November cover story.

A humble garage in South Mumbai becomes the site for this transformation with the renowned stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania calling the shots. The choice of armour? The phenomenal Gucci Exquisite collection with adidas, merges the Italian luxury house’s emblems with those of the iconic sportswear brand. The collection is a unique mix of pop and retro aesthetics that is deconstructed with elements from both labels. The glamour infused into the collection is all courtesy of Masaba Gupta who wears it with the nonchalance of a gothic princess. Taking the shots is House of Pixels’ co-founder and photographer Vaishnav Praveen, who helps us lend an air of mystery to the entire shoot. Stay tuned for more highly-recallable imagery from this beautiful cover shoot.

