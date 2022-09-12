Mayyur Girotra’s collection Zamani at South Asian New-York Fashion Week

Falling in love with Indian couture in a New York minute with the showcase of Mayyur Girotra’s collection, Zamani at SANYFW.

Alongside the jam-packed schedule that is New York Fashion Week, there’s another equally germane fashion week dedicated to the craftsmanship of India and its neighbours. The first-ever South Asian New York Fashion Week (SANYFW.com) is taking place at multiple locations around Manhattan with 15 headlining, established, and emerging designers. Held at some of the most iconic NYC venues, SANYFW is abuzz with celebrities, content creators, fashion enthusiasts and buyers looking to expand their repertoire when it comes to streetwear, sustainability, menswear, traditional, bridal and Indo-Western styles by South Asian designers.

Amongst them is designer Mayyur Girotra who opened the SANYFW with his collection, Zamani which is an exploration of traditional Indian textiles and craft techniques. The palette that Girotra explores is a monochromatic one, made rich with the colours and crafts of India. The neutral canvas allows him to express the extravagance of each look and he shares the saga of his design journey.

In conversation with Mayyur Girotra about his collection at SANYFW:

What are the key Indian craft techniques used in the Zamani collection?

In the ocean of trends and new silhouettes, we tend to dive towards ageless embroideries in each piece that we create. There’s always been a strong language that we try to cater to in terms of our brand. We try to weave stories into our pieces. From art and architecture to the walls of old historic buildings, we have a knack for exploring couture with the charm of old world heritage. Getting creative with intricate techniques has always been the highlight of our work. Our techniques range from handwoven fabrics, a mix of chanderi-silks to tilla, and zari sequences. We have been working with chanderi silks for several years now-its a fabric that has been appreciated by most for adding an essence of luxury to the garment. In our endeavour to showcase versatility, we strongly believe in creating timeless pieces that can be passed down as heirlooms. To further build on that, we consciously work towards creating garments that are high in durability and can be worn in different ways.

What would you say is the hero piece from the collection?

Every piece that I create has a distinctive aesthetic, I try to evaluate what people around me would want to wear. Along with that, my sense of style and sensibility is present in all of my outfits which makes the couture a winning combination of fashion with functionality. It is very difficult to pinpoint any particular outfit as my favourite. All of them are inspired pieces and have traces of the old-world charm. Every piece is stunning and a show-stopper.

Why, according to you, is it important to showcase Indian craft on a world stage/platform?

I started my journey in South Asian fashion by heavily researching and visiting India’s countless heritage sites and viewing historical art as an inspiration to present my styles. Our timeless looks have been inspired by earlier eras. Zamani – my newest launch, features a variety of Indian craftsmanship in every piece. It is a melting pot of various unique Indian designs that capture the audience in different forms. This is something we all as a community should experience as a whole. I feel honoured to have been able to showcase our wistful legacy on an international platform.

All Images: Courtesy Mayyur Girotra.