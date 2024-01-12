Mayyur Girotra’s Lohri collection celebrates the offering of the harvest season

In the intersection between India’s rich cultural narrative and creative expression lies Mayyur Girotra’s new collection that celebrates the festival of Lohri. Capturing the revelries of the occasion and the crafts of the region, the ‘Lohri’ collection is dedicated to bountiful harvests and festive evenings.

Celebrated primarily in the Punjab or Northern Frontier region of the country, Lohri festival marks the end of the winter solstice, the advent of warmer days and the harvesting of Rabi crops. It is celebrated with much gusto – dances around the bonfire, singing of traditional tunes, feasting on ghee-laden delicacies and of course, dressing up. The women of Punjab dress up in their finery which includes the iconic Patiala salwar paired with embellished short kurtas, Phulkari embroidered dupattas and of course, intricate gold jewellery. It’s a nostalgic image and one that perfectly captures the essence of Mayyur’s Girotra’s Lohri collection. Incorporating heritage crafts from the region such as the authentic gota, resham, tilla, mirror, Kutch and hand-embroidered Zardozi work alongside decadent materials like chenilles and velvets, the collection is a testament to our rich culture and its beautiful traditions. We talk to the designer about honouring this beautiful past and how his family history ties into the collection.

Mayyur Girotra talks about his collection dedicated to the festival of Lohri:

Tell us about the cultural relevance of Lohri for you. Any memories or anecdotes associated with it?

Born and raised in a hardcore Punjabi family, Lohri has always been significant to me. As far as I can remember, we’ve always celebrated the festival of Lohri on 13th January and we used to, as kids too, get excited for the night of the bonfire where the entire family and cousins would get together. It is something that along with festivals and culture has been deeply cultivated and rooted in us and it’s been so exciting and special to bring it out and merge it with my craft.

Is it limiting to have a collection designed with a particular festival in mind? Does it go against the sustainable fashion practices that are intrinsically Indian?

I won’t say it’s limiting while you are designing a collection, keeping a festival in mind. It gives you more clarity. And it’s a very focused collection, that you are making for a certain festival and a tradition, keeping it in mind. So, you would not deviate from that and you would keep the cuts and the silhouettes and the colors accordingly. So, it was a lot of fun and I had a lot of clarity by doing this collection. I knew exactly what I wanted to bring out with it, and there’s nothing not sustainable with this collection.

Firstly, whatever we make, we remember that it is literally for generations. If you keep the pieces with you and if they are kept very well, they can be worn by you and then the next generations. They are like heirloom pieces. Our embroideries, our craft, and our techniques are such that they will never go out of fashion. These pieces are timeless. They are classics. And they will be re-worn. They are mixed and matched, you can use the dupatta with something else. The salwar can be worn with something else. The shirt can be mixed and matched. So, that’s the fun part of our collection, and the brand. We believe in mix-and-match with the right set of colours.

What is it about crafts and techniques from the Punjab that attract you as a designer and how have you incorporated these into your collection?

Being from Punjab, a Punjabi family and bringing in a lot of Punjabi tradition and culture to my brand, I still don’t define ‘Lohri’ or the brand as derived entirely from Punjab. In my previous collections too, I am a lot of mix of a lot of traditions and cultures together. My foundation started with the patola weave, and you’ll find a lot of kutch in my work, and karigari inspired from Gujarat. While you cannot take away the spice of Punjab from ‘Lohri’ as I have used a lot of Tilla, Gota, Aari work and mirrors and phulkari colours which give the essence of Punjab in my collection, there are no rules or boundaries to what I make. But, I would say Mayyur Girotra, the brand is truly India proud and India-centric in my concepts and ethos.

Do you foresee the Patiala salwar making a comeback in the Indian fashion scene?

Patiala Salwar is something very classic and timeless. Patiala Salwar, much like a saree, is something that can never be termed as in fashion or out of fashion. It is a very versatile garment, something that can still be paired with short shirts and worn with multiple silhouettes in different styles. With this collection, we have created a lot of tight Patiala Salwars that look very chic. They are always something that has been worn by Indian women in India and overseas.

