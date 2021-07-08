US Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff walked the ramp for Balenciaga’s recent couture show. Here’s everything you need to know about the young model with an Instagram following of over 390k.

You might have spotted Ella Emhoff in a demure Miu Miu dress at the US inauguration ceremony for President Joe Biden. The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris and daughter of her husband Doug Emhoff, Ella stood out then and is in the news again. On Wednesday, Emhoff walked the ramp for Balenciaga’s stunning show for the Paris Couture Week 2021.

Wednesday’s show marked one of its first haute couture shows since 1967 and was executed by the brand’s artistic director, Demna Gvesalia. The show was a homage to the brand’s unique craftsmanship and the room was a replica of Balenciaga’s original salon at 10 Avenue George V in Paris. Keeping in mind this unique event, it is only appropriate that someone like Emhoff made it to the runway.

Emhoff was signed by IMG Models back in January, just months before the inauguration, and made her debut at the New York Fashion Week. A big leap for the model, Balenciaga’s return to couture week, and Emhoff’s debut make for a rather interesting combination. Easy to spot on the runway with her curly hair, bushy eyebrows, and signature round glasses, Emhoff wore a black suit with black pointed boots, a red brooch, and a bun. The 22-year-old model recently graduated in the middle of a pandemic and is now pursuing a full-time career in modelling.

Images: Courtesy Ella Emhoff Instagram