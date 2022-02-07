Meet the 4 most influential fashion couples at the moment

Trends may come and go, but a few fashion icons are here to stay. A recent study curated by Stylight, a global fashion search engine, shows the most influential fashion couples at the moment. So, below we have named the duos who are unmatched in terms of their bustling charisma and out-of-the-box style.

Most influential fashion celebrity couples

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

View this post on Instagram A post shared by asaprih (@asaprihdaily)

Rihanna and her beau A$AP set the internet on fire with their pregnancy news, and now they’re slaying like never before. The two have become one of the most influential couples in the world of fashion. Be it their appearance at Met Gala 2021 or Rihanna’s recent maternity look — they are undoubtedly the most iconic fashion powerhouse one can come across.

The longtime-friends-turned-fulltime-lovers are in no mood to slow down their romance. Love sparked between the two in 2020 when they were spotted together. However, it was only last year in May that A$AP put an end to all the speculations and publicly admitted his feelings for his lady love.

Together they complement each other in every sense possible. Recently, Rihanna was spotted with A$AP on the streets of NYC, sporting a fuchsia-pink puffed coat by Chanel with a ragged pair of denims. The pop singer teamed her overall look with jewellery hanging till her belly. Meanwhile, A$AP too was looking dapper in a beanie, blue hoodie, and leather pants.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

Fox and Kelly’s red carpet outfits have already won them the title of ‘sexiest couple’, and now they’ve carved their way to the most influential fashion celebrity couple list.

The duo vibed on the sets of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass around March 2020, and the rest is history. Both Fox and Kelly are quite out and about their relationship and even influenced by each other’s fashion choices.

All thanks to their gothic looks, Google saw a spike in their name searches this year in January. And also, fans are quite impressed with their wardrobe picks like body chains, rings and facial jewellery.

Zendaya and Tom Holland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@peoplesoutfit)

The reel-life Spider-Man duo is easily the ‘it’ couple in real life as well. They have nailed it as iconic fashion couples in the industry over time. Their edgy accessories and leather jackets have made them the centre of attention at almost every event.

Speculations about their love story date back in 2017 when Spider-Man was announced. However, the couple sealed their relationship with a kiss in July 2021. Thenceforth, everyone has been gushing over the two right from their Instagram uploads to their outdoor sightings.

Over the months, Zendaya and Tom Holland have gained immense popularity together that they’ve been identified as the top searched celebrity couples on Google.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fan page chiara e fedez (@chiaraferragni_and_fedez)

It’s almost impossible to forget Italy’s power couple when we talk about fashion icons. Influencer turned businesswoman Chiara Ferragni and her rapper hubby Fedez have enough reasons to be loved by all. The two are pretty big names in the world of showbiz who’ve become one of the most influential celeb couples of this year.

Ferragni and Fedez’s love story began in the year 2016, and the couple tied the knot in 2018. They are now proud parents of two kids, son Leone and daughter Vittoria. They featured in a TV series called The Ferragnez, which chronicles their behind-the-scenes life as a couple. The Ferragnez became a centre of attraction among fans when it first aired in December 2021.

Hero image: Courtesy Instagram/@asaprih; Featured image: Courtesy Instagram/@chiaraferragni_and_fedez