Meghna Kaur Kaushal aka ‘SheTroubleMaker’ on causing trouble in the fashion world

Meghna Kaur Kaushal aka Shetroublemaker is no stranger to headlining the count for some of the most celebrated content creators in India. So, in order to witness a glimpse of her journey we decided to catch her candid for the same.

With content creation climbing up the ladder of late, marking a niche for oneself in the domain sure looks like a tough nut to crack. But it seems like the art and dedication of these influencers are definitely paying off. Speaking of influencers, how many of you obsess over Meghna Kaur Kaushal aka Shetroublemaker’s style files? Well, we don’t know about causing trouble, but the diva sure is causing a storm not just on our gram feeds, but in the stream of fashion too. Beginning with just Youtube videos to walking ramps and playing muse for several brands, Meghna Kaur Kaushal is on a roll to make a mark in the industry. From pulling off plenty of trends to acing traditional ensembles, Meghna’s Instagram is nothing short of a fashion bible with loads of trendy chapters to learn from. So, if you’re intrigued by her personality too, well then gear up as we decided to have an interesting tètè-a-tètè with Meghna to give you a glimpse of her journey.

In conversation with Meghna Kaur Kaushal or SheTroubleMaker

How did you first get into content creation and what has the been like so far? And what type of content do you enjoy creating the most?

I first got into content creation 7 years back when I started my journey with sketch videos and it didn’t work out but somehow without a thought, I kept experimenting and waiting for the right genre to click and it did. Lifestyle and Fashion are the 2 genres I enjoy the most.

Tell us what made you make such a unique choice with your username “Shetroublemaker”

So just like any other kid I also wanted to have a really cool username and I did give a lot of thought to names that had the words cool or sexy and many more and then this name happened to be the one that I liked and it stuck by through the years.

What is your favourite and least favourite thing about being a content creator?

Shoots are something I love to do. Reshoots are something I don’t really enjoy.

How would you describe your approach to fashion and style? And what are some of your current fashion obsessions?

My approach is and has always been comfort, more than anything else. My obsessions at this point would be baggy pants and crop tops.

How do you motivate yourself to keep creating content on social media? And what strategies do you use to come up with content?

The motivation of staying relevant, the journey that I’ve had has been filled with ups and downs, but each time I overcome or accomplish something it instantly gives me the drive to go ahead and push myself for more. I sit with my team and discuss how we can work on new things and styles and make the next video better than the last one. With new locations, new looks, new ideas in terms of lighting or transitions, and things like that.

Tell us one of your most memorable and life-changing project till now

I got to be the face of the H&M smiley collection and walked for the Falguni Shane Peacock fashion show.

One piece of clothing that you’ve had in your closet for a while now and why is it special?

My 21st birthday dress. It’s something that will always stay in style and I keep waiting to wear it but haven’t found the right occasion for it.

3 things you’d like to change about the Instagram algorithm

New dance trends shouldn’t always be pushed for because it doesn’t give the others a chance to be showcased as much as those on the explore page

The constant new unnecessary updates

People shouldn’t be allowed to buy followers and likes because its unfair to the people who really put in a lot of effort and start from nothing to reach to be something

Lastly tell us what is Meghna Kapoor’s advice to all the young talents out there

Always try to experiment, be consistent, don’t follow the world, and try to create your own niche. In the end, you should be happy with what you’re doing

Hero Image: Courtesy Shetroublemaker/IG Featured Image: Courtesy Meghna Kaur Kaushal