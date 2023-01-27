Moments that left us enthralled at Milan Fashion Week 2023

Since the new year is all set to welcome a plethora of new trends this year, and Milan Fashion Week 2023 just kickstarted an all-new chapter in the fashion space so let us have a look at a few moments that contributed to the fashion week’s success.

The year 2023 is all set to change the face of fashion yet again and mark the advent of a plethora of new trends in our closets, courtesy of the Milan Fashion Week 2023. Seems like the stalwarts of fashion are bringing a new take on menswear fashion as well as on Italian style, and showcasing a few trends that’ll probably be big this year. Having said that, the five-day fashion fiesta was a treat to the eyes, not just because of the chic styles and the alluring lineup, but also because Milan Fashion Week 2023 was the first one to open the doors to fashion this year. Fashion weeks are incomplete without critics choosing their set of highlights and eye-catching moments, right? So, let us giddy up and chart out a list of moments that caught our attention at the Milan Fashion Week Menswear fall/winter 2023 show.

Top moments from Milan Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2023

Gucci’s first comeback post-Alessandro Michelle’s exit

If day one kickstarts with Gucci’s sartorial excellence then we know that the entire showcase will keep our eyes hooked to the ramp. The anticipation and curiosity were reaching heights for Gucci this year, as it was the brand’s first show post-Alessandro Michelle’s departure, but as always the brand delivered more than one could’ve imagined. The collection was all about oversized ensembles, voluminous bags a neutral palette designed by Maison’s in-house team starting a fresh chapter altogether.

Dolce & Gabbana’s cummerbund

The mood for Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce’s collection rightly spelt out minimalism. And as for highlights, apart from the strict tailoring we saw corsetry-inspired cummerbund walking down the ramp, marking the advent of atypical style additions to menswear closets.

Men in skirts

Speaking of atypical additions, Milan Fashion Week 2023 witnessed several men breaking stereotypes and walking down the ramp in long slit skirts. From Gucci’s Scottish wool skirts and Etro’s Tartans to Dsquared2 and Dolce & Gabbana, all of these brands marked an exciting episode of gender fluidity this season.

JW Anderson’s blank slate

Jonathan Anderson’s sophomore show in Milan was far from predictable this year. Referred to as ‘A blank slate’ the designer’s collection was quite literally a canvas and was undoubtedly one of the most interesting shows at the Milan Fashion Week 2023. The models were seen strutting down the ramp, carrying pillows, with painted faces, wearing frog sandals and even graphic-printed underwear, making it a one-of-a-kind show.

Indian designer Dhruv Kapoor’s showcase

If an Indian couturier carves a niche at a global level, well then that is sure to be counted as one of the top moments. Dhruv Kapoor, one of the most celebrated Indian couturiers, showcased his creative sensibilities at the Milan Fashion Week 2023. From destroyed denim, and airbrush pieces to recycled silhouettes, these masterpieces walked down the ramp with utmost grace and made a mark for themselves on the global stage.

Zegna’s ‘The Oasi of Cashmere’

Zegna quite literally set standards in the fashion space at Milan Fashion Week 2023. With innovation and care for nature at heart, Zegna’s ‘The Oasi of Cashmere’ was a celebration of the brand’s craftsmanship and oversized silhouettes and jacquard textures.

Louis Vuitton’s artistic dialogue

Embedded with the concepts of Americal designer Colm Dilane, the Louis Vuitton Men’s fall/winter 2023 show was nothing short of artistic dialogue, with graphic prints, and oversized silhouettes strutting down the ramp amidst an eye-catching and colourful setup.

Lucien Leon Laviscount for Louis Vuitton

Speaking of Louis Vuitton the fashion house is known for luring celebrities into its fashion web. Likewise, the Emily in Paris fame Alfie aka Lucien Leon Laviscount was seen donning a look straight out of LV’s spring collection. The sky blue graphic sweater was accompanied by a blue pleated skirt with an asymmetric hemline, marking one of the most exciting highlights of Milan Fashion Week 2023.

Edris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre for Gucci

The Gucci show on January 13th, witnessed several celebrities posing their way in some of the house’s vibrant ensembles, and Edris Elba Sabrina Dhowre was seen grabbing the spotlight in colourful sartorial picks.

Hero Image: Courtesy Louisvuitton/IG Featured Image: Courtesy Gucci/IG.