Magical debut collections and key moments from Milan Fashion Week SS 24

After New York and London, just like every other year, the fashion fraternity made a stop at the Milan Fashion Week to add its fair share of opulence and groundbreaking moments to the season of fashion weeks.

With the social media exploding with trends and groundbreaking moments we all know that the fashion week is upon us and I can’t help myself, but keep scrolling to find out what’s new! Be it Naomi Campbell’s comeback, Falguni Shane Peacock’s splendid show at NYFW, Coach’s impromptu protestor crash, or Burberry’s new direction, we fashion enthusiasts always seem to want more, and that’s what Milan Fashion Week is here for!

The fashion trek took a halt in Milan last week only to witness some of the top luxury fashion maisons drop their gaze-worthy designs. With over 70 runway shows scheduled over six days, Europe’s fashion capital is buzzing with excitement. With Tom Ford under Peter Hawkings making its Milan debut, Simone Bellotti’s first collection as design director at Bally, Moschino’s 40th birthday and Gucci‘s first show under new artistic director Sabato De Sarno, there’s much to look out for. From Marco Rambaldi’s seductive styles, 90s nostalgia at Fendi, artisanal draping at Alberta Ferretti and a jungle-inspired runway at Giorgio Armani, here are the key looks from Milan Fashion Week 2023 that are really upping the ante on fashion. With such top-tier names on the list we couldn’t help but track down some of the best moments spotted at the Milan Fashion Week, so here’s taking a look back at the same.

Top moments spotted at the Milan Fashion Week ’24

Fendi’s vibrant take on Spring/Summer’24

With innovation and creativity at its core, Fendi’s showcase at the Milan Fashion Week was nothing like the ordinary. It was all about experimenting with the colour palette and we saw some of the brightest tones strutting down that ramp showcasing Kim Jones’s distinct notion of being inspired by his travels in Rome, Italy. From burns browns to bright tangerines, the silhouettes were a vision to behold.

Diesel’s rave vibe

Fashion is all about a massive party for Glenn Martens and he makes sure to throw it the right way. Let’s just say if one is looking to experience a spectacle well then Diesel’s showcase is the way to do that. Apart from the guest list of 7,000 people and Marten’s chaotic representation of couture, it was the presence of Indian content creators that acted like the cherry on the top for us. Indian content creators like Masoom Minawala Mehta, Niki Mehra Madan and Mitali & Summiyya from House of Misu, were all in attendance for the extraordinary show, hence making it one of the many top moments of the Milan Fashion Week.

Moschino’s anniversary edition

Moschino’s comeback on the ramp was one of the most awaited ones this time, courtesy of Jeremy Scott’s departure and the brand’s 40th anniversary. Just like every other year, even this time the brand stole the show with its artistic collection. It was all about paying homage to the founder Franco Moschino, and surfing through the archives. It was a collection divided into four acts, styled and envisioned by four celebrated names in the domain of fashion- Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Lucia Liu and Katie Grand. Quirky concepts, floral silhouettes, graphic motifs and a wide array of accessories, all of this combined spelt out Moschino’s SS’24 collection.

Sabato for Gucci

It wasn’t just Moschino that was starting fresh, even Gucci’s comeback on the ramp after Alessandro Michelle’s exit was a much-awaited one. After all, when it is Gucci you know that it’s going to be a star-studded night and so it was! It was Sabato De Sarno’s inaugural collection as the brand’s creative director, the Gucci Ancora SS’24 was all about celebrating the joy of life through bold hues, timeless silhouettes, leather play and rewriting the Maison’s aesthetic with a fresh take. Apart from the ramp, our eyes met the star-studded front row where we spotted Ryan Gosling and Julia Roberts and we also had one of Gucci’s gorgeous ambassadors, the Bollywood diva, Alia Bhatt attending the show.

Versace’s star-studded runway

Leave it to Versace to add the stardom to the runway. Just like always Versace’s latest showcase at the Milan Fashion Week was worth turning several heads, courtesy of vintage designs and the who’s who of fashion town walking the ramp. Taking us back into the 60s era with those tweeds, checks and intricate embroideries, Versace’s Spring/Summer showcase was nothing short of a trip down memory lane. Further stealing the show were Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Iris Law and Claudia Schiffer strutting down that runway in some of the finest pieces from the Maison.

AVAVAV’s yet another stunning stunt

Well, let’s just say that the audience had to be quick in capturing AVAVAV’s designs this year, courtesy of the models strutting down the ramp quite in a hurry. After last year just when you thought the brand’s innovation with model tripping down in style was the peak of creativity, that’s when the label dropped yet another stunt at the MFW. The models were seen running on the runway showcasing the stressed scenario of today by means of humorous fashion. I’m pretty sure that we all relate to the viral shot of those hassled models in some way or another, right? Well, that’s all Beat Karlsson.

Rate the look with Sunnei

What if you had the chance to express your views right while the models were walking down the ramp? As exciting as it sounds, Sunnei’s Spring/Summer 24 showcase at the Milan Fashion Week turned this exciting concept into reality. Each and every guest was given 10 paddles for them to judge every look walking in front of them by waving the desired paddle. It was an innovative concept, hence I couldn’t resist but think of it as one of the best moments at the MFW.

