A few head-turner moments spotted at the Milan Fashion Week 2022

Seems like the fashion enthusiasts just landed in Milan and have decided to stay here for an entire week and spill the beans on some of the hottest moments at the Milan Fashion Week.

After Fendi celebrated 25 years of the Baguette in New York and designers embracing old-school glamour in London, seems like the fashion police made the next stop on the streets of Milan in order to bombard our social media with the latest tea on what’s popping in the domain of style. Yes, you guessed it right, you’re about to have inside access to some of the ‘can’t miss’ moments at the Milan Fashion Week. With the streets beaming in style, the front rows occupied by starlets and trends strutting down the runways, it’s almost as if we stepped afoot into the galaxy of glam, rotating in style.

If the top models with their catwalks aren’t enough for you to drool over the Milan Fashion Week well then the designers and their unconventional approach sure should do the deed. Speaking of which, just like every fashion week, the one in Milan was nothing short of an uber stylish seven-day series with jaw-dropping collections walking down the ramp every single second. From Gucci doubling the fun to Indian designers showcasing their mindblowing craft, have a look at some of these hottest moments straight out of the Milan Fashion Week.

A round-up of sensational moments from the Milan Fashion Week

Paris Hilton closes the show for Versace

Well, to begin with, let’s just say rebels of all kinds are welcome here, as Versace’s newest collection was all about channeling the gothic side of style with bolder and darker hues setting the mood for the collection. And to top it all up, apart from Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Gigi Hadid the sensational Paris Hilton closed the show taking the Barbie-core aesthetic a notch above in that pink mini dress accompanied by a veil and a hint of glamour worthy enough to call it the finale.

Kim Kardashian curates a collection for Dolce & Gabbana

How can one not mention queen K when it comes to a round-up of ‘can’t miss’ moments? All this glamour, street style, and exquisite collection rightly spell out Kim Kardashian! Speaking of which, Kim was seen breaking the internet yet again by curating a Dolce & Gabbana collection and revisiting the brand’s archives in order to relive the vintage essence with a hint of modern creativity. She looked ravishing in that all-black ensemble taking us back in the aughts yet adding her style to the current trend files.

‘Gucci Twinsburg’ by Alessandro Michele

One should never miss a chance to double the fun, and to second that thought we have the ‘Gucci Twinsburg’ collection by the man himself Alessandro Michele. In this tribute to his two mums, Michele went above and beyond to put that thought out on the ramp. The 68 pairs of twins or doppelgangers, the massive set, and the sheer creativity of the process are what made it one of the most iconic moments in the history of fashion.

Indian content creators strolling on the streets of Milan

Unfurling their creative charm on the streets of Milan, these Indian content creators were seen winning over the Milan Fashion Week with not just their mere presence, but with their sartorial picks too. Juhi Godambe, Masoom Minawala, Sanjana Batra, Aashna Shroff, and Khushnaz Ashdin Turner were a few familiar faces that wooed us by just being a part of the Milan Fashion Week and representing our country.

Indian designers showcasing at MFW

Well, speaking of representing India, apart from these content creators painting the streets of Milan with their trendy styles, we had designers like Vaishali S and Dhruv Kapoor taking over the ramp with their sensational style files. While the former’s collection ‘Anscentral Threads’ presented our traditional silhouettes, the latter kept it all chic and comfy with his recycled, baggy and bold ensembles.

Moncler turns 70!

How can one not celebrate the veterans here, Milan Fashion Week was incomplete without the sensational showcase of Moncler’s 70th anniversary. Remo Ruffini made sure to turn his show into an impressive platform for celebrating the brand’s excellence with their cult garment, a flash mob, and of course the high spirits in front of the Milan Cathedral.

Moschino brought the beach to the ramp

It felt like the Milan Fashion Week runway was turned into a beach for a day, courtesy of Moschino’s playful collection making a splash while strutting down the ramp. The inflatables, bolder hues, massive prints, catchy collars, and sassy sleeves all of this rightly state the memo for Moschino’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

Hero and Feature image courtesy: @moschino/Ig & @milanfashionweek/Ig