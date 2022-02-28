Home > Style > Fashion > Get your hands on the season’s hottest celeb-approved shoes, moon boots
Get your hands on the season’s hottest celeb-approved shoes, moon boots
Style
28 Feb 2022 05:28 PM

Get your hands on the season’s hottest celeb-approved shoes, moon boots

Anushka Narula
Get your hands on the season’s hottest celeb-approved shoes, moon boots
Style
Get your hands on the season’s hottest celeb-approved shoes, moon boots

Stars like Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, and others have been sporting the retro-inspired stand-out with everything from a swimsuit to winter gear, fueling our moon boots obsession. 

Moon Boots first appeared on the fashion scene in the 1960s, called the Space Age era and were inspired by the design of an astronaut’s anti-gravity boots during the Apollo 11 moon landing mission.

This concept resulted in thick-soled, waterproof boots appropriate for tough weather conditions. In 1978, the sports equipment brand Tecnica Group began manufacturing the boots and, by 1986, they had sold over a million pairs. 50 years later, the iconic mega-boots are as popular as ever.

Moon boots: The hottest shoes right now and where to buy them

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

The boots were designed and made by Italian entrepreneur Giancarlo Zanatta especially to give a solid grip and insulation when walking in the snow. Lately, they’ve become less about utility and more about fashion over time. Since its transformation from space flight to coveted footwear in the 2000s, we’ve seen several it-girls of fashion, like Victoria Beckham and Hailey Bieber, wear this pleasantly odd choice of footwear.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Victoria’s Secret (@victoriassecret)

Moon Boot
Image: Courtesy J.Sciulli/GettyImages

It was not until the early 2000s that the shoe entered mainstream media, with designers such as Anna Sui, Dior, and Marc Jacobs creating their versions of the iconic silhouette. They immediately became a Y2K wardrobe must-have. The shoes are so influential that the Louvre deemed the original Moon Boot among the 100 most “significant design objects” of the twentieth century.

The boots were popular in the early 2000s and recently regained popularity. They’ll look great with baggy jeans, bedazzled button-downs, and cardigans. While bikinis and moon boots are a fun editorial moment, fashion girls are incorporating the trendy shoe into daily outfits as well.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Shop Here!

More Options!

Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/@victoriassecret; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@dualipa

Kendall Jenner Paris Hilton Dua Lipa Hailey Bieber Y2K trends fashion trends 2022 Moon Boot
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
Fashion Beauty
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.