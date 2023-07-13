Mouni Roy dons INR 2.52 lakh Christian Dior bag with Deme by Gabriella co-ord set

Mouni Roy has always been a style icon, effortlessly exuding elegance and charm with her fashion choices. Whether it’s a casual outing or a red carpet event, she never fails to make heads turn. Recently, the talented actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport, sporting an artsy blue-and-white co-ord set from Deme by Gabriella, paired with a luxurious Christian Dior Gabriella bag. Let’s take a closer look at her stunning ensemble and delve into the details.

The fashion fusion: Mouni Roy’s Christian Dior bag and chic co-ord set

Mouni Roy is renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, and her latest airport look was no exception. The actress opted for a vibrant and eye-catching co-ord set from Deme by Gabriella, a luxury brand founded by model-turned-designer Gabriella Demetriades in 2014. Known for its sensual, fun, and edgy clothing, Deme has become a go-to brand for contemporary women’s wear in India.

The blue-and-white artsy printed co-ord set worn by Mouni Roy is worth INR 18,500. The ensemble perfectly showcases the brand’s cool and premium styles, making it a standout choice for fashion-forward women. Mouni effortlessly styled the co-ord set by leaving the shirt open and pairing it with a white cropped top. Completing the look, she adorned her feet with Chanel Velvet Calfskin & Mixed Fibers Sneakers in ivory, priced at approx. INR 1,14,000.

To elevate her outfit even further, Mouni Roy carried a Christian Dior Blue Toile De Jouy Embroidery Book Tote, which costs around INR 2,52,000. The Dior Gabriella bag added a touch of sophistication and luxury to her ensemble, making it a true style statement. Complementing her accessories, Mouni wore dark-tinted sunglasses and stylish rings, enhancing her overall look. With sleek, straight hair and subtle makeup, she radiated natural beauty and elegance.

It is evident that Mouni Roy pays meticulous attention to detail, skilfully curating her outfits with the perfect elements. Her ability to effortlessly blend high-end designer pieces with contemporary fashion showcases her impeccable taste. With this airport look, she has once again proven that comfort and style can go hand in hand.

Mouni Roy’s artsy co-ord set from Deme by Gabriella and her choice of the Dior Gabriella bag are undoubtedly a winning combination. The ensemble reflects her personal style and serves as an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts and followers worldwide. Whether it’s a special occasion or a romantic outing, this co-ord set would undoubtedly make a stunning addition to any wardrobe.

Hero Image: Courtesy deme_love_/Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy Dior