These heels for women will elevate your confidence and style

A pair of heels can help any woman to elevate her look and style in a jiffy. While they help boost confidence and improve posture and draw attention to your figure, heels — most obviously — add a few inches to your height. However, do you know the types of heels that can complement and spruce up your ensemble? If not, then this guide is for you.

Types of heels for women

From high stilettos and block heels to kitten heels and platforms, they come in varied shapes, heights, colours and designs, and there is a pair for every person’s comfort level. So, you must know the different types to coordinate your look.

How to choose the best heels for women?

When choosing heels, note the ensemble that you are wearing. Different types of heels are designed to suit different occasions. For instance, block heels in a neutral colour will go with work wear while classic red pumps look dashing with that little black dress you want to pick for your next party.

How to carry heels for comfortable walking?

Walking comfortably in heels can be easy if you adhere to the below pointers:

Pay attention to your posture. Make sure to keep your shoulders stretched out and core tightened as this will help you maintain balance as you walk.

Walking at a slow pace gives you confidence and helps maintain balance.

You can use cushion pads to protect the back of your ankle from bruising, which can happen due to friction. These pads can help your feet stay properly fitted inside the footwear as well.

Walk from heel to toe for a natural look. Unlike keeping your whole feet down when walking in flats, place your heels first and then your toes when wearing heels.

How to keep heels to last long?

It is advised to not wear your heels regularly. Switch between your footwear frequently as it helps increase the longevity of the shoes.

Storing your footwear in a closet helps it stay protected from dust, moisture and insects.

Clean your heels thoroughly with a soft cloth before you store them.