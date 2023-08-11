These heels for women will elevate your confidence and style

A pair of heels can help any woman to elevate her look and style in a jiffy. While they help boost confidence and improve posture and draw attention to your figure, heels — most obviously — add a few inches to your height. However, do you know the types of heels that can complement and spruce up your ensemble? If not, then this guide is for you.
Types of heels for women
From high stilettos and block heels to kitten heels and platforms, they come in varied shapes, heights, colours and designs, and there is a pair for every person’s comfort level. So, you must know the different types to coordinate your look.
How to choose the best heels for women?
When choosing heels, note the ensemble that you are wearing. Different types of heels are designed to suit different occasions. For instance, block heels in a neutral colour will go with work wear while classic red pumps look dashing with that little black dress you want to pick for your next party.
How to carry heels for comfortable walking?
Walking comfortably in heels can be easy if you adhere to the below pointers:
- Pay attention to your posture. Make sure to keep your shoulders stretched out and core tightened as this will help you maintain balance as you walk.
- Walking at a slow pace gives you confidence and helps maintain balance.
- You can use cushion pads to protect the back of your ankle from bruising, which can happen due to friction. These pads can help your feet stay properly fitted inside the footwear as well.
- Walk from heel to toe for a natural look. Unlike keeping your whole feet down when walking in flats, place your heels first and then your toes when wearing heels.
How to keep heels to last long?
It is advised to not wear your heels regularly. Switch between your footwear frequently as it helps increase the longevity of the shoes.
Storing your footwear in a closet helps it stay protected from dust, moisture and insects.
Clean your heels thoroughly with a soft cloth before you store them.
These are the best heel styles that are a must-have in your closet
This design features heels that resemble the shape of a solid block. The broad surface area of this heel makes it easy for you to wear them all day long. Block heels in neutral shades like beige, dusty rose and tan are best paired with western formal wear.
High heels, as the name suggests, are those with a height of four inches or more. Generally, this design has an upward-angled sole. High heels can be paired with skirts, high-rise jeans, frocks and bodycon dresses.
Tall people may choose kitten heels if they want to flaunt wearing such shoes without considerably increasing their height. You can also consider them if you are not comfortable walking in very high heels. The design features a small heel that is thin and usually less than three inches in height. Kitten heels are ideal for work events.
This heel resembles the spool of a spinning machine from which the heel derives its name. The heel is thicker near the soul, narrows towards the middle, and gets broader again at the base. Spool heels go well with jeans and skirts.
Pumps are a classic piece, and we believe every girl should own one. With a wide front and a low-cut design, pumps have a heel size that is generally more than one or two inches. Pumps are a great option to amp up your work wear or can be a good addition to your cocktail dress.
Stilettoes are a great option to add a dash of luxury to your ensemble. They take their name after a stiletto dagger and feature a slender and high heel. It also comes with various closures, such as ankle buckles and tie-ups, that accentuate your calves and take the fashion quotient high. Stilettoes are best paired with a short dress.
This design features a heel in the shape of a cone, with a wide sturdy base that tapers towards the end. Cone heels are available in various sizes and are seen on a variety of heel shoes and go well with almost all outfits.
Heeled boots are a great option to keep you cosy without compromising on style. They look best when paired with mini dresses, jackets, sweater coats, or under or over boot-cut or slim-fit jeans. Heels on a boot come in varied heights, and you can choose what works best for you. You can also go for ankle boots for an understated look.
Platform heels have a unique design in which the sole is thick and extends to form a block heel. These types of heels are easy on the feet than conventional high heels. You can pair it with various types of dresses.
Wedge heels offer what most heels don’t, and that is comfort. When wearing wedges, your body weight is distributed more evenly. Thus, it won’t tire your feet even if you want to wear them all day.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: When walking in heels, try to keep your pace slow. You should also walk from heel to toe for better comfort.
Answer: You can apply a moisturiser and massage your feet well after you remove your shoes with high heels. If you get bruised, then apply topical ointments intended for the same.
Answer: Heels can give you shoe bites, especially if they are new. To avoid them, use cushion pads that can be stuck to the back or sides of your feet before you put on the heels.
Answer: Yes, you can wear heels for casual occasions. Block heels and wedges can be considered for more comfort.
Answer: If you have flat feet, then can try kitten heels, that are shorter. If not, choose wide heels for better balance and reduced strain.
Answer: Try small heels like kitten heels or wedges if you prefer a shorter heel height.
Answer: You can wear heels even if you are tall. If you don’t want to further increase your height wearing one, then try shorter heel varieties.