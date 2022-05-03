Natasha Poonawalla decodes gilded glamour at Met Gala 2022

Gilded glamour was brought to life by Natasha Poonawalla at Met Gala 2022 in accordance with Sabyasachi and Schiaparelli’s old world’s charm.

Drop everything you’ve been doing as one of the world’s most high-profile fashion events is back with a bang. Yes, you guessed it right the annual benefit in New York, Met Gala 2022 is leaving no stone unturned in giving us some major red carpet trends. Call it the biggest night in fashion history or a trendsetting episode of glamour, Met Gala 2022 has always been an evening to remember. This year sure marks a series of ensembles gilded with glamour, adhering to the theme of the event.

Natasha Poonawalla adhered to the theme at Met Gala 2022

Apart from all the international attires sweeping us all off our feet, Indian socialite and businesswoman, Natasha Poonawalla took the gilded glamour theme a little too seriously. Natasha Poonawalla at Met Gala 2022 won our hearts over with her ‘desi’ attire. In an ode to the anthology of fashion, Natty’s vision was to depict ‘gilded glamour’ through an Indian gaze. Speaking of which, the ace designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee took the reins and crafted an antique piece of tulle sari for the socialite.

Natasha Poonawalla at Met Gala 2022 curated a perfect amalgamation of Indian culture with a touch of gilded glamour. Natty donned a gold handcrafted print tulle sari along with an embroidered trail, embellished with intricate beading, crystals, and sequins. Apart from Sabysachi’s enchanted touch, Poonawalla accompanied her sari with a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier and ornate jewelry from Sabyasachi itself.

Natasha Poonawalla elaborates on perfection by reimagining the old world’s charm infused with a modern context. From golden glamour to aesthetic allure, Natasha Poonawalla nailed the theme representing the multi-culturalism and giving us yet another episode of Sabya’s intricate craft.

Hero and feature images courtesy: @anaitashroffadajania/IG