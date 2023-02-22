facebook
8 times style icon Natasha Poonawalla captivated our fashion-loving hearts
Style
22 Feb 2023 02:00 PM

8 times style icon Natasha Poonawalla captivated our fashion-loving hearts

Anushka Narula

From bespoke couture to luxury brand streetwear, Natasha Poonawalla’s maximalist dressing is made of dreams. Here’s a look at some of her voguish ensembles.

Natasha Poonawalla is more than just the Executive Director of one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturing companies; she’s also a socialite, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the owner of the most exquisite couture collection we’ve ever seen.

Natasha Poonawalla’s style is a notable lesson in flair where nothing is off-limits, as she is a renowned champion of maximalist dressing. Poonawalla’s appearances serve as the ideal mood board for when we’re out and about. Browse through her notable fashion moments as seen on her Instagram feed and bookmark them for later.

Screaming Fashion

Natasha Poonawalla
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@natasha.poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla is screaming fashion in Moncler x Pierpaolo Piccioli. In this collaboration, Piccioli’s take on the iconic Moncler puffer is a stunning series of padded, floor-length, and full-skirted dresses. Poonawalla’s dress has a dramatic, cocoon-like hood with striped patterns reminiscent of traditional African fabrics. This dress integrates Piccioli’s ethereal elegance with Kebede’s heritage and Moncler’s innovation in a harmonious blend of couture, culture, and cool that you won’t want to miss.

Turning heads with three-dimensional flower dress

Image: Courtesy Instagram/@natasha.poonawalla

She looked stunning in a strapless black Schiaparelli gown with three-dimensional hand painted tulips at the British Franchise Awards 2022. The outfit is reminiscent of a black swan floating in a tulip-filled pond. We’re sure she turned heads on the red carpet with her floral detailing.

Making a statement at Cannes

Image: Courtesy Instagram/@natasha.poonawalla

Natasha was spotted at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival sporting a cream ruffled Marc Jacobs dress and Aquazzura nude heeled pumps. She topped off her look with a tight hair bun and gleaming Chopard jewellery.

#VictorianVibe

Image: Courtesy Instagram/@natasha.poonawalla

The diva recently attended the Dior runway show in France, dressed in an outfit that emanated strong #VictorianVibes. The dress came from the Dior Resort 2023 collection and beautifully complemented the fashion enthusiast’s OTT style. Natasha gave a Spanish spin to the fierce black and romantic lace outfit with a simple black hat.

A Goddess-like look to remember

Image: Courtesy Instagram/@natasha.poonawalla

Natasha’s Met Gala 2022 ensemble will surely be remembered for many years. The style icon nailed the ‘Gilded Glamour’ concept while also infusing Indian grace with a saree with bustier and intricate jewellery. The golden saree and diamonds were designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, while the metallic bustier was designed by Schiaparelli.

A whimsical flair

Image: Courtesy Instagram/@natasha.poonawalla

Poonawalla was spotted at the British Fashion Awards 2021 sporting a black Balenciaga catsuit. She completed the outfit with a structured headpiece by milliner Philip Treacy, adding her own whimsical flair. Her statement red lips and a Balenciaga box clutch were also striking finishing touches.

She’s The Moment

natasha poonawalla
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@natasha.poonawalla

Natasha stunned in a gorgeous Mugler sheer tulle bodysuit that hugged her svelte curves perfectly. The sheer details added to her overall look. She wore it with white stiletto heels and chose distinctive nail art to make her outfit stand out. She opted for a dramatic neckpiece and rings as accessories.

Futuristic look

natasha poonawalla
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@natasha.poonawalla

At an event, Poonawalla showcased a futuristic style. The metallic panels and corset silhouette complemented the ultra-modern armour-like jumpsuit. The ensemble was powerful, feminine, and elegant all at the same time.

Hero Image: Courtesy Getty Images; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@natasha.poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla
Natasha Poonawalla

Anushka Narula

Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.

 
