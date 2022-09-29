Navigating through Paris past and present via the Dior Spring 2023 show

Archival map prints of Paris, inspiration from a 16th-century French queen and the revival of Baroque lace, corsets and heels. The Dior Spring 2023 show was as French as it gets.

Under the gaze of Maria Grazia Chiuri women’s empowerment is always the focus of any Dior collection. Even when the context isn’t obvious, it’s very obviously there. For the Dior Spring 2023 collection, Chiuri takes influence from 16th French ruler, Catherine de’ Medici. Known for her disruptive reign and Baroque fashion styles like high heels and corsets. Medici is an unlikely yet powerful icon, she’s representative of both extravagance and excesses, and the collection is an ironic eulogy to her life. It could perhaps also be reflective of Chiuri’s own situation as an Italian woman in power in France. In Chiuri’s representation of the era, the Dior Spring 2023 collection is a parade of hoopskirts, embellished gloves, and structured corsets in the guise o black lace with embroidered flowers.

Scenography from the Dior Spring SS23 show:

For the Dior Spring 2023 presentation, Chiuri picks Jardin des Tuileries to set up her medieval castle. Designed by artist Eva Jospin, the scenography mimics a massive castle right in the middle of the iconic Parisian gardens. The inspiration for the structure comes from the Buttes Chaumont grotto in Paris, the Villa Borromeo Visconti Litta in Lombardy, and the frescoes of the Palazzina Cinese in Palermo. This stunning structure also served as the backdrop for the performance of Dutch dancer duo, Irme and Marne van Opstal who explored the feminine energy through their work.

Savoir-Faire Paris Maps Archives images here:

One of the most unique aspects of the collection was the use of raffia. Beautifully interwoven into floral and bird motifs onto tops, skirts, and a coat, it was almost like delicate lace. An ode to the city of Dior comes with the use of maps of Paris from the House’s archives that are used as a print (like the Dior Toile de Jouy) and are beautifully printed onto cotton trenches for the collection. Overall, the collection is dark, gothic and an exploration of feminine powers.

Here’s a closer look at the Dior Spring 2023 collection:

All Images: Courtesy Dior.