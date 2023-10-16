Your complete guide to matching kurta sets for each Navratri night

In the ever-evolving realm of fashion, some outfits transcend trends, standing as timeless symbols of elegance and versatility. Women’s kurta sets are just that, captivating the hearts of fashion enthusiasts across India and beyond. They also serve as one of the best choices for festivities. And for celebrating the vibrant festival of Navratri, evergreen kurta sets in their various hues make a suitable option.
When it comes to completing a kurta set, you can opt for palazzos, shararas, denim or straight pants — kurtas effortlessly complement any of these bottomwear, expressing your unique style while honouring tradition. With intricate prints and designs that strike a harmonious balance between traditional and contemporary, a kurta set for women is versatile for both day celebrations and night-time revelry.
Get ready to explore the best Navratri kurta sets, handpicked to ensure you shine and stand out during this festive season, as well as feel beautiful during every aspect of this joyous celebration, from pandal hopping to garba parties.
Why are kurta sets for women always in trend?
Kurta sets have a special place in fashion, thanks to their timeless design and cultural significance. With intricate embroidery and a variety of styles and colours, kurta sets for women are a quintessential part of ethnic fashion wear. What makes them so loved is their comfort and adaptability — whether for a festive event or a casual day out. Moreover, their universal appeal fits all body types and has successfully fused tradition with contemporary options, all while retaining their Indian essence. While styles and prints have evolved with changing fashions, the inherent elegance of kurta sets remains intact.
A styling guide for kurta sets
A kurta set for women can help you seamlessly transition from opulent party wear to comfortable home attire. The key to mastering this transition lies in understanding how to accessorise, layer, and mix and match, creating stunning looks fit for any occasion.
Owing to its loose and breathable design, a kurta set is ideal for everyday wear, suited to India’s varying climate. When it comes to everyday attire, choose them in comfy fabrics like cotton, linen or khadi. For special events, opt for a vibrant kurta set adorned with intricate embroidery or embellishments to truly make a statement. You can also elevate your style with kurtas made of opulent silk, velvet, georgette or chiffon.
Evergreen kurta designs that you can flaunt
Asymmetrical kurtas
Asymmetrical kurtas use variety in the structure of the hemlines, sometimes using a high-low pattern. They’re great for co-ord sets or if you’d like to highlight your bottom wear as much as you do your kurta. Pair these kurta sets for women with chic tan or gold flats to complete the look and keep the focus on the kurta.
Long straight kurta
A timeless classic, the long straight kurta is a wardrobe essential. With slits on both sides, it gracefully falls to the knees or ankles, depending on your preference. It’s the go-to style for many kurta sets, offering both comfort and style. Pair them with medium-flare palazzos or leggings for a chic look.
Anarkali kurta
The anarkali kurta is a favourite among women and has remained in trend for years. Fitted at the chest, the fabric has a beautiful fall to form a flared hemline. Anarkali kurta sets for women come in a wide range of designs and are suitable for office wear, casual outings and special occasions. These kurtas rarely go out of style and are ideal for parties because of their comfortable structure.
Collared neck kurta
For an Indo-Western vibe, opt for a shirt-style collared kurta, often in lightweight cotton fabrics. The best part? They can be paired with jeans, leggings or trousers, offering a classy and trendy look.
Kaftan-style kurta
These kurtas feature a tie at the waist and are ideal for those conscious about their body shape. Kaftan-style options help individuals feel more at ease with their appearance and are suitable for all body types. Whether it’s a casual day out, or worn to college or office, this design suits every occasion.
Embroidered kurta
An embroidered kurta is another essential wardrobe item. These feature traditional work like silk embroidery, prints, mirror work and more, each representing different cultural regions. They can be worn during day and evening festivities, depending on how you style them.
Angrakha kurta
Angrakha-pattern kurtas are a staple for festive wear. They feature an overlapping neckline, with the two front panels meeting at the waist with knots. Festive angrakha kurtas are often embellished, while everyday versions feature colourful tassels. These flared kurtas pair beautifully with solid leggings.
Front-slit kurtas
Front-slit kurtas are not just for glamour; they are also suitable for daily wear. They exude style and can be worn with jeans, palazzos and pants, providing both a fashionable and comfortable option for longer periods. Depending on the pattern and print, these kurta sets for women can be suitable for parties or the workplace. Adding a front-slit kurta to your collection is a must for staying in tune with lasting fashion trends.
Kurta combinations you can style for every occasion
Kurtas, renowned for their comfort, are a perfect choice for the Indian weather. To elevate your style, consider teaming them with a chic bottom. From cigarette pants that exude modernity to churidars for a traditional touch and palazzos for a breezy feel, the options are aplenty.
Kurta and palazzos
The flared silhouette of palazzos complements the elegance of a kurta set, making it an ideal choice for both casual outings and festive occasions. Wide-legged palazzo pants add a touch of glamour to party-wear kurta sets, too. Whether you go for a solid-colour kurta with printed palazzos or vice versa, paired with gladiator sandals and a touch of makeup, you’ll radiate style at any event.
Kurta and pyjamas
The timeless kurta and pyjama combination has a traditional charm. These kurta sets for women are a splendid choice for cultural events, festivals and relaxed gatherings. Opt for coordinating colours and fabrics for a well-rounded appearance.
Kurta and jeans
Pairing a traditional kurta with jeans adds a contemporary twist, creating a versatile ensemble perfect for both casual and semi-formal occasions. The timeless combination of jeans and a kurta, whether short or medium length, is always a winner. To complete the look, tie your hair into a messy bun, highlight your eyes with kohl, and slip into comfortable chappals. Choose a kurta in cotton, chikan or brocade fabrics to match your jeans for a balanced and fashionable statement.
Kurta and pants
When sophistication is the aim, consider combining a kurta with tailored pants. This pairing is ideal for office wear, meetings and any occasion where you wish to make a stylish statement with a touch of Indian elegance. For a chic ensemble, pair a printed kurta with solid-coloured Pakistani pants and add a contrasting dupatta to complete the look.
Kurta and Patiala
Kurtas and Patiala salwars infuse some newness into your traditional attire. For a Navratri twist, consider mixing and matching patterns and designs, creating a fresh ensemble for each day of the celebration. Match the Patiala with your kurta for a coordinated look or opt for a contrasting one to add a unique flair to your kurta set.
Top kurta sets for your stylish Navratri wardrobe
- Day 1 - Satya Paul Pink Berry Silk Chanderi Kurta Set
- Day 2 - Lavanya white beads and stones kurta set
- Day 3 - Bunaai ethnic motifs printed pure cotton kurta set
- Day 4 - Trubrowns orange flare kurta set
- Day 5 - Wishful kurta & sharara set
- Day 6 - Libas green floral motifs embroidered sequinned kurta set
- Day7 - Nuhh ethnic motifs embroidered thread work pure cotton kurta set
- Day 8 - WazirC purple and lemon kurta set
- Day 9 - Peacock blue Fabindia cotton silk A-line kurta set
To kick off the vibrant festival of Navratri, celebrate the ‘pink’ day with a touch of joy, happiness and enthusiasm. Just as Goddess Shailputri, the daughter of King Himalaya, adorns herself in pink attire, you, too, can embrace this cheerful shade.
For a perfect look, consider the Satya Paul Pink Berry Cotton Silk Chanderi Kurta Bottom Set. Crafted from cotton and silk Chanderi fabric, this pink ensemble captures the essence of the occasion. To complete your outfit, pair it with elegant pearl jewellery, adding a touch of timeless grace to your Navratri celebrations.
Immerse yourself in the tranquil and pure aura of white on the second day of Navratri, just like Goddess Brahmacharini, symbolising peace, purity, knowledge and wisdom.
Embrace the exquisite Lavanya The Label Beads and Stones sleeveless kurta & sharara with dupatta. Crafted from georgette fabric, this white and gold-toned ensemble gives a contemporary and chic appearance. The kurta set also includes a net dupatta, with an elegant tie at the back of the sleeveless kurta, adding a touch of elegance to your celebrations.
The colour of choice on the third day is vibrant red, symbolising courage and strength, much like what Mata Chandraghanta embodies.
For this occasion, you can adorn a beautiful and bold look by wearing the Bunaai Ethnic Motifs Printed Pure Cotton Kurta with Palazzos and Dupatta. This outfit boasts ethnic motifs printed on pure cotton fabric, giving it a traditional touch. Its anarkali shape with palazzos, empire style, shoulder straps and sleeveless design adds a modern twist to the ensemble. The outfit is adorned with intricate gotta patti detailing and falls at a calf length with a flared hem.
Embrace the vibrant and powerful energy of orange on this day of Navratri, just as Goddess Kushmanda radiates energy and strength.
For this occasion, consider adorning yourself with the captivating True Browns Orange Crinkle Flared Kurta Pant Dupatta Set. The unique design of this outfit will undoubtedly make you the centre of attention and give you a stylish look. It features an orange full-sleeve anarkali-style kurta paired with a pink dupatta, embellished with a silver border. Crafted from skin-friendly fabric, this ensemble is not only fashionable but also ensures comfort, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the festivities.
Bask in the radiant glow of yellow, symbolising happiness and brightness, just as we worship Skandamata on the fifth day of Navratri.
Consider wearing the Wishful Women’s Kurta Light Yellow Short Kurta with Sharara and Dupatta. This set includes a short A-line kurta in a soft grey with a round neck. The Chanderi kurta is beautifully adorned with thread embroidery and comes with an attached lining for added comfort. It is perfectly coordinated with flared ecru sharara pants and a matching dupatta.
For the sixth day of Navratri, the vibrant shade of green takes centre stage, symbolising strength and growth, as we pay our respects to Goddess Katyayani.
On this auspicious day, you can choose the graceful Libas women green floral motifs embroidered sequinned kurta set. It features beautiful floral embroidery and an anarkali shape with a panelled style. The kurta is designed with a round neck and long regular sleeves, adorned with sequin details and intricate embellishments. Falling at calf length with a flared hem, this outfit is crafted from a silk blend machine-weave fabric.
The colour grey takes the spotlight on the seventh day of Navratri as we pay homage to Goddess Kalaratri, the destroyer of negative energies.
Consider wearing the elegant NUHH Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Thread Work Pure Cotton Kurta Set with trousers and a dupatta. This set comes with ethnic motifs and intricate thread work, capturing the essence of the day. The kurta features a straight shape and regular style, with a Mandarin collar and three-quarter regular sleeves. It falls at knee length with a straight hem and is crafted from pure cotton machine-weave fabric, ensuring comfort and style. Featuring a camisole, this design is double layered for a chic and complete look during the festivities.
Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped on this day of Navratri, and the regal shade of purple is the colour of choice.
For this auspicious occasion, you can wear the splendid WazirC Aghaaz purple and lemon kurta set. This premium ensemble features intricate golden tilla work, silk fabric and exquisite Kashmiri embroidery. The set includes a V-neck long-sleeve A-line kurta in purple, adorned with traditional detailing. It is paired with a lemon-coloured straight-fit salwar, creating a harmonious blend of regality and tradition.
On the auspicious occasion of Navami, we celebrate the Goddess Siddhidatri, and the essence is of a peacock hue. It represents kindness, harmony and affection, denoting the last day of Sharad Navratri.
To celebrate this day with grace, choose the exquisite Peacock Blue Fabindia Cotton Silk A-Line Kurta Set. It features a kurta crafted from cotton silk fabric. It boasts a boat neck and is framed with three-quarter-length sleeves, enhanced with intricate embroidery. This is perfectly paired with a matching crinkled sharara, creating a harmonious and stylish look to mark the culmination of Navratri.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What accessories should I pair with a kurta?
The choice of accessories largely depends on the occasion and the style of your kurta. For a festive look, opt for chunky silver or oxidised jewellery along with juttis or mojaris. For a more formal occasion, consider delicate, gold jewellery, heels and a clutch. Don’t forget to match your accessories with the overall colour scheme of your kurta for a well-coordinated look.
– Can I wear a kurta pyjama for a party?
Yes, you can definitely wear a kurta pyjama to a party, especially if it’s a semi-formal or ethnic-themed event. To make it party-appropriate, choose a silk set with some embellishments, like embroidery or sequins. Pair it with a well-fitted churidar pyjama, add some statement accessories and complete the look with stylish footwear.
– What are the best colour combinations to pair a kurta with jeans?
When pairing a kurta with jeans, you have numerous options. A classic choice is to pair a light-coloured kurta or a short option with blue jeans. Earthy tones like beige, olive green or rust work well with denim. You can also experiment with contrasting hues by combining a brightly coloured kurta with dark jeans.
– Are V-neck kurtas in trend?
V-neck kurtas have a timeless appeal and are a versatile choice for Navratri festivities. They offer a flattering neckline that suits many body types. While fashion trends may come and go, V-neck kurtas remain a classic and reliable option for both men and women.
– What is the best place to buy kurta palazzo sets online?
When shopping for kurta palazzo sets online, consider well-known e-commerce websites like Amazon, Myntra and others. Additionally, you can explore specialised ethnic wear brands and boutiques with an online presence. These platforms typically offer a wide range of options to choose from, ensuring you can find the perfect kurta palazzo set to suit your style and occasion.