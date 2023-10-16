Your complete guide to matching kurta sets for each Navratri night

In the ever-evolving realm of fashion, some outfits transcend trends, standing as timeless symbols of elegance and versatility. Women’s kurta sets are just that, captivating the hearts of fashion enthusiasts across India and beyond. They also serve as one of the best choices for festivities. And for celebrating the vibrant festival of Navratri, evergreen kurta sets in their various hues make a suitable option.

When it comes to completing a kurta set, you can opt for palazzos, shararas, denim or straight pants — kurtas effortlessly complement any of these bottomwear, expressing your unique style while honouring tradition. With intricate prints and designs that strike a harmonious balance between traditional and contemporary, a kurta set for women is versatile for both day celebrations and night-time revelry.

Get ready to explore the best Navratri kurta sets, handpicked to ensure you shine and stand out during this festive season, as well as feel beautiful during every aspect of this joyous celebration, from pandal hopping to garba parties.

Why are kurta sets for women always in trend?

Kurta sets have a special place in fashion, thanks to their timeless design and cultural significance. With intricate embroidery and a variety of styles and colours, kurta sets for women are a quintessential part of ethnic fashion wear. What makes them so loved is their comfort and adaptability — whether for a festive event or a casual day out. Moreover, their universal appeal fits all body types and has successfully fused tradition with contemporary options, all while retaining their Indian essence. While styles and prints have evolved with changing fashions, the inherent elegance of kurta sets remains intact.

A styling guide for kurta sets

A kurta set for women can help you seamlessly transition from opulent party wear to comfortable home attire. The key to mastering this transition lies in understanding how to accessorise, layer, and mix and match, creating stunning looks fit for any occasion.

Owing to its loose and breathable design, a kurta set is ideal for everyday wear, suited to India’s varying climate. When it comes to everyday attire, choose them in comfy fabrics like cotton, linen or khadi. For special events, opt for a vibrant kurta set adorned with intricate embroidery or embellishments to truly make a statement. You can also elevate your style with kurtas made of opulent silk, velvet, georgette or chiffon.

Evergreen kurta designs that you can flaunt

Asymmetrical kurtas

Asymmetrical kurtas use variety in the structure of the hemlines, sometimes using a high-low pattern. They’re great for co-ord sets or if you’d like to highlight your bottom wear as much as you do your kurta. Pair these kurta sets for women with chic tan or gold flats to complete the look and keep the focus on the kurta.

Long straight kurta

A timeless classic, the long straight kurta is a wardrobe essential. With slits on both sides, it gracefully falls to the knees or ankles, depending on your preference. It’s the go-to style for many kurta sets, offering both comfort and style. Pair them with medium-flare palazzos or leggings for a chic look.

Anarkali kurta

The anarkali kurta is a favourite among women and has remained in trend for years. Fitted at the chest, the fabric has a beautiful fall to form a flared hemline. Anarkali kurta sets for women come in a wide range of designs and are suitable for office wear, casual outings and special occasions. These kurtas rarely go out of style and are ideal for parties because of their comfortable structure.

Collared neck kurta

For an Indo-Western vibe, opt for a shirt-style collared kurta, often in lightweight cotton fabrics. The best part? They can be paired with jeans, leggings or trousers, offering a classy and trendy look.

Kaftan-style kurta

These kurtas feature a tie at the waist and are ideal for those conscious about their body shape. Kaftan-style options help individuals feel more at ease with their appearance and are suitable for all body types. Whether it’s a casual day out, or worn to college or office, this design suits every occasion.

Embroidered kurta

An embroidered kurta is another essential wardrobe item. These feature traditional work like silk embroidery, prints, mirror work and more, each representing different cultural regions. They can be worn during day and evening festivities, depending on how you style them.

Angrakha kurta

Angrakha-pattern kurtas are a staple for festive wear. They feature an overlapping neckline, with the two front panels meeting at the waist with knots. Festive angrakha kurtas are often embellished, while everyday versions feature colourful tassels. These flared kurtas pair beautifully with solid leggings.

Front-slit kurtas

Front-slit kurtas are not just for glamour; they are also suitable for daily wear. They exude style and can be worn with jeans, palazzos and pants, providing both a fashionable and comfortable option for longer periods. Depending on the pattern and print, these kurta sets for women can be suitable for parties or the workplace. Adding a front-slit kurta to your collection is a must for staying in tune with lasting fashion trends.

Kurta combinations you can style for every occasion

Kurtas, renowned for their comfort, are a perfect choice for the Indian weather. To elevate your style, consider teaming them with a chic bottom. From cigarette pants that exude modernity to churidars for a traditional touch and palazzos for a breezy feel, the options are aplenty.

Kurta and palazzos

The flared silhouette of palazzos complements the elegance of a kurta set, making it an ideal choice for both casual outings and festive occasions. Wide-legged palazzo pants add a touch of glamour to party-wear kurta sets, too. Whether you go for a solid-colour kurta with printed palazzos or vice versa, paired with gladiator sandals and a touch of makeup, you’ll radiate style at any event.

Kurta and pyjamas

The timeless kurta and pyjama combination has a traditional charm. These kurta sets for women are a splendid choice for cultural events, festivals and relaxed gatherings. Opt for coordinating colours and fabrics for a well-rounded appearance.

Kurta and jeans

Pairing a traditional kurta with jeans adds a contemporary twist, creating a versatile ensemble perfect for both casual and semi-formal occasions. The timeless combination of jeans and a kurta, whether short or medium length, is always a winner. To complete the look, tie your hair into a messy bun, highlight your eyes with kohl, and slip into comfortable chappals. Choose a kurta in cotton, chikan or brocade fabrics to match your jeans for a balanced and fashionable statement.

Kurta and pants

When sophistication is the aim, consider combining a kurta with tailored pants. This pairing is ideal for office wear, meetings and any occasion where you wish to make a stylish statement with a touch of Indian elegance. For a chic ensemble, pair a printed kurta with solid-coloured Pakistani pants and add a contrasting dupatta to complete the look.

Kurta and Patiala

Kurtas and Patiala salwars infuse some newness into your traditional attire. For a Navratri twist, consider mixing and matching patterns and designs, creating a fresh ensemble for each day of the celebration. Match the Patiala with your kurta for a coordinated look or opt for a contrasting one to add a unique flair to your kurta set.

Top kurta sets for your stylish Navratri wardrobe