Its a total shoe-in as NEEDLEDUST launches it’s first collection of men’s juttis

Men are up for a treat this festive season as Shirin Mann, founder of NEEDLEDUST is all set to extend her footwear family with the brand’s first-ever menswear collection of juttis.

I have enough shoes said no woman ever and having said that seems like men are about to join this club soon, wondering why? Well, with the festive season around the corner we have NEEDLEDUST taking the footwear fashion from just women’s wardrobes to men’s shoe racks too. Since the Indian traditions call for bright and beaming sartorial picks so how can one not add that dash of glamour to one’s festive footwear racks, right? Speaking of which, NEEDLEDUST by Shirin Mann might have had all these women covered for their festive stroll for years, but this time men are up for a chic yet comfortable treat too.

We’re all guilty of stalking all the leading ladies of B-Town donning the NEEDLEDUST juttis for their festive attires, and now soon one might spot the hunks donning this intricately crafted juttis, courtesy of Shirin Mann’s latest collection. With a selection of nine eclectic styles, NEEDLEDUST launches its first-ever menswear collection belonging to the modern experimental man. So, listen up guys, and gear up to revamp your festive attires as this contemporary NEEDLEDUST juttis are here to exude luxury and add that charm to your dapper personalities.

Since this is Shirin Mann’s first ever menswear collection, so we decided to catch up with her and have her spill the tea on what made her extend the NEEDLEDUST family.

In conversation with Shirin Mann, founder, NEEDLEDUST

To begin with, tell us what inspired you to launch this collection dedicated to men.

We have been getting requested for years to do a men’s collection but we wanted to do our complete homework and nail the research, development, and construction of a brand new product that we want to launch with strong design. We are so proud to launch NEEDLEDUST MAN.

What would you say is that one thing missing in the Indian fashion scene and how do you wish to fill that gap with NEEDLEDUST?

The one major gap I find in Indian fashion is the over-emphasis on women’s fashion, while designers’ focus on men’s fashion remains blissfully ignored. With men also becoming extremely conscious of their fashion choices, I want to bridge that gap with choices for men. Shoes, after all, are considered the mark of a man and we are so thrilled to announce the arrival of NEEDLEDUST MAN, a whole new take on traditional Men’s footwear with a completely contemporary vibe.

As we know that you’ve launched a selection of 9 eclectic styles, so tell us something about this collection and what makes it a cut above the rest?

NEEDLEDUST MAN is our contemporary take on the quintessential jutti for the modern and experimental man.

The design as well as the intricate detailing and embroidery is something that definitely puts this collection a cut above the rest. We have worked on artistically handcrafted juttis using metallic accents, detailed thread-work, print, and raffia, to create the perfect look for all special occasions and celebrations. This collection is not just festive footwear, these pieces are handcrafted collectibles!

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy NEEDLEDUST.