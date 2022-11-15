Veteran designer Neeta Lulla on evolution of costume design over the years

Costume designing is one aspect that has taken Indian cinema a notch higher. To highlight the relevance of the same in the industry, we decided to catch up with the maestro herself, Neeta Lulla.

The Indian cinema is not just responsible for giving us some larger-than-life films over the past years but is also the reason behind fashion being on top of its game today. Having said that, films and fashion go hand in hand and one woman making this bond even stronger with more than thirty years of offering her prowess to the industry, is the veteran designer- Neeta Lulla. Flawlessly amalgamating opulence with her style sensibilities, Neeta Lulla’s iconic timeline takes us through her colossal journey of carving herself a niche in the 90s and continuing to be relevant even today.

Let’s just say if we played all of her epic contributions on a loop one probably won’t be able to choose a favourite, courtesy of something exceptional in every work of hers. From working for films like ‘Devdas’, and ‘Jodha Akbar’ to ‘Thalaivii’, Neeta Lulla has come a long way in exuding luxury in the domain of fashion. So, to have inside access to her journey till now let us go back in the aughts with the legend herself and have her spill the beans on some of her celebrated works and her take on costume design then v/s now.

In conversation with veteran designer, Neeta Lulla

What is luxury to you?

To me, comfort is the biggest luxury that one can have. Whatever you buy, whatever you wear, whatever you want has a lifestyle, however opulent if it is comfortable it is an absolute luxury so I believe that luxury transcends into being luxurious only when there is a comfort value to it.

You’ve been lending your fashion prowess to movies for a while now. Tell us how costume design has evolved from back in the day to the present time.

Costume design has evolved and progressed ever since I started work as a costume designer back in 1988, where then designers were not given due credit as an imperative technical part of the team who works on a film. Today things have changed and designers are now given credit as a technician who works on creating aesthetics. Their word or concept of aesthetics create a great deal of difference to the production value of costuming and are taken as the HODs of particular films on which they work.

In the 80s we didn’t have many magazines for referential inspiration for costuming, we had to make everything from scratch. Today we have dedicated teams of stylists and designers for different types of shoots and appearances. Today it is far easier as we have brands, labels, and designers who send outfits, shoes, accessories, and jewellery options to a stylist to choose from. The world has become a small place where the accessibility to trends around the world is at our fingertips. By far these are the aspects of costuming that have changed drastically over time.

If you were to take a trip back to memory lane, which film would you want to relive and why?

I don’t know if I could be greedy and speak of at least 6-8 films – be it ‘Khuda Gawah’ or ‘Lamhe’, or ‘Roop Ke Rani’ finale song or ‘Devdas’ for the costume set and the challenges that I faced, or even ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ or so many more. As a costume designer to choose a film that is close to my heart is a no-can-do, I wouldn’t be able to answer that.

What according to you is that one thing missing in the Indian fashion scene, and how do you wish to bridge that gap?

I would say we are a young country that’s evolving. Picking up trends, getting inspired and the overall aspiration level for a lot of fashion followers is tremendous. Film, tv, and social media are great mediums of fashion inspiration. The world is getting smaller every day. As an academician, I feel we need to train the young minds of the next generation with the right tools to understand their full potential and excel at whichever niche of fashion they want to pursue. Whether it is styling, costuming, bridal couture, or any other area of fashion.

What would you say is that one element that remains common to date when compared to costume designing then v/s now?

The fact that even today the costumes are larger than life. Films still inspire fashion trends as they did back then. That’s something that will never change – films will always be a medium through which fashion transcends into daily life.

Costumes for which film is still relevant today?

As fashion is very cyclical so are costumes in films. A lot of yesteryears films are taken as inspirations when designing for films today. Most of them work because fashion is cyclical and trends keep coming back. Churidar kurtas, saris, or even the lehenga cholis of the yesteryears are at some point pretty relevant in today’s times as well. I would think that in my journey as a costume designer I have been able to create relevant costumes through some of my films like ‘Chandni’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Khuda Gawah’, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Jodha Akbar’, etc. A lot of costumes that I have created have transcended into our daily lives.

The most iconic look you ever created? And tell us about putting it together

Some of the most iconic dresses that I have created – one of the most simplistic off-shoulder blouses for Juhi in ‘Darr’ got tremendous notice and was a major source of inspiration for ladies who wanted to wear the off-shoulder blouses. The shaded chiffon sarees of ‘Coolie No. 1’ became a trend. The iconic black outfit from the finale song from ‘Roop Ki Rani Choro Ka Raja’ which was made with almost 300 pieces of metal, lots of Swarovski crystals, rhinestones, and feathers truly iconic in its look, its form, and the way Sridevi carried it off.

There was ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ and a whole host of Aishwarya’s outfits from the peach lehenga from aankhon ki gustakhi, to the blue lehenga of Chand chupa badal mein and cannot forget to mention the Nimbuda lehenga. It has created such a source of inspiration that even today in 2022, we get calls about replicating that lehenga. ‘Devdas’ was another major milestone in my career. ‘Devdas’ was another major milestone in my career. What makes me proud about ‘Devdas’ is that through costume design I was able it inspires young girls to explore the vintage sarees and outfits from their mother’s and grandmother’s wardrobes and style them with more contemporary pieces. I have been blessed and happy that I could create so many iconic milestones in my film career.

Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Neeta Lulla.