Celeb-approved: All the neon and bright summer outfit inspiration you need

While florals are groundbreaking for spring, neons are the new rage to embrace, and these celebs dolled up in bright-hued shades are all the summer outfit inspiration you need. Outfits with bursts of pop colours here and there can make anyone look ultra-chic and classy.

Take summer outfit cues from these Bollywood celebrities

Yes, it’s time to get out of the lockdown lounge-wear and invest in new-age designer brands that are serving heat in neons and vibrant hues this season. Does it mean taking extra labour to get decked up? Not really. All you need to do is keep it short and simple.

Team spaghetti tops with a pair of vibrant shorts, and you are good to go. You can even opt for a jazzy body-hugging dress with a pair of sneakers to step out. These ensembles work best with a few funky accessories if you are game for it. Talking about summer collections, there are a plethora of brights to pick for this season.

We’ve curated some major styling cues you can draw from these A-list celebrities through their choice of sartorial picks. From Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday to Shanaya Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, these stars can’t hide their obsession with neons. And as a result, their Insta feed is exhibiting exquisite summer outfits.

So without further ado, here we bring a few super-chic and stylish picks of these celebrities from their social media diaries which you can easily incorporate into your summer wardrobe.

Hero image: Courtesy Image: Courtesy Instagram/ @shanyakapoor, @ananyapanday, @janhvikapoor, Featured image: Courtesy Instagram/ @shanyakapoor