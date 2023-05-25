Hop on we’re going shopping to these new designer stores in India

From mirrors to metallic waves, these new designer stores in India are here to amp up your shopping splurge in Delhi, Mumbai and Goa

Fashion connoisseurs need no excuse to go on a shopping spree. Be it catching up with your girlfriends, some post-breakup retail therapy or simply stocking up for your bridal trousseau, shopping seems to fit in all these situations quite perfectly. Having said, while one talks about things like bridal trousseau, there is always room for one more outfit, right ladies? Adding more options and stops to your shopping splurge, we have some of your favourite designers with new locations in Delhi, Mumbai and Goa. From Abhinav Mishra refurbishing his signature palette to opening a space in Chattarpur, Kaabia and Sasha Grewal adapting to the Goan culture to Amit Aggarwal giving yet another spot to his metallic waves. Here we have a list of new designer stores in India for you to look out for.

New designer stores in India to look out for

Abhinav Mishra: Regency One, New Delhi

Abhinav Mishra’s world of mirrors found yet another location to spread the glint of glimmer he is known for. From the ivory walls embellished with mirrors, aesthetic decor and the double-storey construction, all of this combined marks another episode of Mishra’s evergreen charm.

Outhouse: Goa

Speaking of new designer stores, Kaabia and Sasha Grewal’s Outhouse finds a new address on the land of beaches and tropical vibes aka Goa. Nestled in a heritage Portuguese villa, Outhouse’s new store in Goa is here to awaken the holiday spirit that’ll make you fall in love with the brand ever further. From interiors, and furnishings to tiny tropical elements, all of this combined perfectly complements the location and the brand’s design ethos.

Amit Aggarwal: DLF Emporio, New Delhi

Amit Aggarwal’s new store is almost as if it’s a canvas with metallic waves all over it. The black interiors, futuristic designs, wavy furniture and Amit Aggarwal’s signature style, all of this is what makes the store one of the most eye-catching one in Delhi’s DLF Emporio.

Tarun Tahiliani: Menswear studio, Dubash House Ballard Estate, Mumbai

India’s legendary, global fashion brand, which is synonymous with the “India Modern” aesthetic proudly announces its first Menswear studio in Mumbai. Housed at the flagship address of the iconic Dubash House Ballard Estate and is designed by the stalwart designer himself. The most striking feature of the menswear studio is a stunning square mandala, within a square, with all the traditional Tarun Tahiliani elements infused with the extensive use of wooden panelling and a signature Jali courtyard!

House of Fett: Kala Ghoda, Mumbai

House of Fett designs a space perfect to escape into the world of fashion and art. Inspired by the serenity of a tranquil seaside retreat, House of Fett brings to you its captivating flagship store in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Situated in the heart and art of Mumbai, Kala Ghoda, House of Fett is the brainchild of Esha Bhambri and Abhinav Gupta, who have always catered to the best interests of the modern Indian woman and her sense of style.

Mishru: DLF Emporio, New Delhi

While one speaks of new designer stores, one just can’t miss out on Mishru. Mishru by Swapna Anumolu is here with a new flagship store at DLF Emporio, New Delhi. The vision behind the “Mishru” flagship store in New Delhi was to create a space that embodies serenity, sophistication, and a seamless blend of traditional and contemporary elements. The design concept revolves around the idea of an art gallery, keeping muted, the surfaces textured but muted allowing the clothing to take centre stage.

Hero Image: Courtesy Tarun Tahiliani Featured Image: Courtesy Abhinav Mishra.