These new designer stores are here to elevate your shopping experiences

Looking to jazz up your ethnic wardrobes? Well, say no more as some of the most renowned labels are here with new designer stores comprising of exciting concepts and eye-catching collections.

Whether it’s your BFF’s wedding or your own D-day all you need is to be surrounded by some of the best designer stores around you, sounds like heaven right? Having said that, you might have had your list of favourite designer stores by now, but it’s time to empty some space in that list as Mumbai and Goa are here with some of the most exciting new designer stores. From reimagining their signature aesthetics, and celebrating the Indian heritage to adapting Goa’s tropical vibe, these four new designer stores are just the right way to ring in the new season. From fresh interiors to the latest collections, these stores definitely deserve a spot on your must-visit list!

New designer stores to add to your must-visit list

Shivan & Narresh: Restore Store, Goa

Keeping the Shivan & Narresh aesthetic alive, the duo is here with yet another store amidst the beachy and tropical Goan vibes. Since the designers are no strangers to weaving all our tropical fantasies on their silhouettes, likewise, the Shivan & Narresh Resort Store in Goa is a haven of tropical bliss. Housed in a colonial Portuguese villa with sprawling lawns & the modern European restaurant – Mystras, the store sets a trendy vibe right from the interiors & atmosphere to the merchandise curation. From tall ceilings, textural flooring, and wall coverings to a tropical scent and the breezy collection, all of this combined transports us directly to an ideal vacation spot, which is a typical Shivan & Narresh stunt. Special curation of swim & resort wear for women & men in iconic prints along with a selection of accessories is what the store is all about. So, now you know what your first stop in Goa should be!

Gaurav Gupta: Kala Ghoda, Mumbai

Speaking of new designer stores, if you fell in love with Gaurav Gupta’s latest showcase ‘Shunya’ at the Haute Couture Week, well then here’s yet another surprise as the ace designer opens a new Mumbai flagship store in Kala Ghoda based around the same concept. Revolving around the concept of Shunya, his new flagship store runs around the lines of a surreal and aesthetic backdrop. Imagined as a world of voids, the space has been designed to carry haute couture, demi-couture, and luxury pret pieces along with menswear collections from the brand. Gupta’s ultimate aim was to bring alive a world that is still at its core but infinite in form, and the store is a perfect replica of his vision. Apart from a surrealistic backdrop to showcase our couture collections, the store also consists of a dedicated museum-like space that will exclusively house the atelier expressions from the brand for couture clients.

Anita Dongre: Kala Ghoda, Mumbai

Known for bringing authentic elements of the Indian culture all under one roof, the one who’s a master in infusing the old world’s charm to her flagship stores is here with yet another address to lure you into her world of craft. Yes, you guessed that right, Anita Dongre opens a new flagship store in the heart of Kala Ghoda, Mumbai. Transformed by Anita Dongre’s vision and one year of architectural attention, the historic Sassoon Building houses Anita Dongre’s newest flagship store– a love letter to craft and the perfect way to embrace the bygone era. The store comprises a few of her signature elements like the black and white flooring, the evergreen rose scent, pichwai walls, and whatnot. And speaking of starting afresh, the ground floor features jewellery and Anita Dongre’s newly launched vegan accessories, set against custom-designed wallpaper that draws from Anita Dongre’s embroidery patterns. Furthermore, her newest flagship store is proof of how the forgotten can find a place in our modern world. She recreated the grandeur of our culture and brought her vision of paradise to life.

Punit Balana: Kala Ghoda, Mumbai

The coming of the new season marks the beginning of a new journey for the ace designer, Punit Balana. While one talks about new designer stores, Punit Balana’s new Kalaghoda store is worth all the attention. Reimagining each and every element that defines the designer’s design ethos and yet stays rooted to the core is the concept that the store revolves around. The who’s who of B-town added their fair share of charm to the store’s opening. The store is more grand and opulent than before and depicted a glimpse of the Rajasthani aesthetic, hence reflecting the brand’s origin. From chic, and minimal to elegant, Punit Balana’s new store is nothing short of a visual treat luring all the fashion connoisseurs to his terrific designs.

Hero Image: Anita Dongre Courtesy Featured Image: Courtesy Shivan & Narresh