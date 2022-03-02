Latest fashion obsession: Where you can buy designer Bermuda shorts online

Bermuda shorts are possibly the most contentious style of apparel in fashion history. Long despised by the fashion industry, just-above-the-knee pants may be on the cusp of a comeback.

Bermuda shorts are fashion’s favourite new shorts

The dubious trend of Bermuda shorts is making a comeback, from the runways to street style. In the early twentieth century, the design was first worn as an adapted uniform to fit the heat of the North Atlantic island of Bermuda, and it became associated with its country of origin. Initially popular among men, the design quickly became fashionable among women when hemlines rose in the 1950s. Bermuda shorts made a comeback in the 1970s, then again in the 1990s, and then again in the mid-2000s. Shorts became synonymous with children’s clothing, but designers embraced the young aesthetic as well.

With the rise of soft tailoring, menswear trends in womenswear, and the complete embracing of baggy pants (goodbye skinny jeans), it should come as no surprise that your favourite street style icons are also reviving the Bermuda shorts. From Bella Hadid to Kendall Jenner, join the fashion trend this summer and invest in a pair of cute and stylish shorts that will take you from the office to a sundowner.

Here’s all the inspiration you’ll need to style them this summer:

Hero Image and Featured Image: Courtesy Getty Images