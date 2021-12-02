New in town: 4 exciting destinations for designer bridal and Indianwear in Delhi

The city is alive again – with people and places. In a span of a week, we discovered four new destinations for bridal and Indianwear. New launches, glamorous openings, and the influx of Delhi’s swish set were testimonial to the fact that the city is abuzz again.

New places in to shop for Indianwear in Delhi

Our first stop was the Delhi outpost of JADE by Monica & Karishma at DLF Emporio. Tucked away in a corner on the third floor, the store was packed with brides and wedding shoppers who had been lured in with the grand display of their new collection, ‘Bani Thani’ on the ground floor of the mall. Another reason for the heavy footfall was the presence of Mumbai-based designer, Monica Shah who introduced us to the new collection with much fervour.

While researching the crafts of Rajasthan, the designer came across a beautiful painting called ‘Bani-Thani’ by Nihâl Chand which is a part of the National Museum that inspired the collection.” Later, the princess of Krishangarh introduced me to the history of the painting as it was commissioned by the King of Krishangarh at that time,” shares Shah. The beautiful painting led to the designers discovering various craft techniques like leheriya which is done in sustainable natural colours derived from turmeric, madder root, onion peels in JADE’s new collection. They also recruited National Award-winning leheriya artist, Mohd. Saquib to help create this edit. Around the store, we also discovered muted, pastel-coloured lehengas with JADE’s intricate single-hued embroideries. The store firmly establishes the presence of the Mumbai-based label in the city enticing brides to their

Next on the line-up was the flagship store for Shanti Banaras that’s made it’s way from the city of ghats to the glamorous lanes of Mehrauli. Located on One Style Mile, it’s in good company with the staircases adjoining Sabyasachi’s store leading to it. The majestic staircases lead to a beautiful open-plan boutique that’s a modernistic ode to the splendour of Varanasi – craft and people. The label has a rich past as a 70-year-old family-run business as a wholesaler and manufacturers of Indian ethnic wear. Shanti Banaras is a commitment to preserving heritage artisanship of handwoven Banarsi fabrics and they do with élan. Gold zari work which is slowly becoming a dying art is the highlight of their Banarsi saris, dupattas and lehengas.

Designed by Rama Mehra Studio, the store is a mix of old-world touches with a clean, minimalistic layout. It is broadly divided into three sections – a section with beautifully embroidered bridal lehengas, a section of traditional shawls, brocade fabrics and gold zari saris, and finally a gallery. The art gallery section is adorned with beautiful pichwai paintings and a silver/gold rotating circular artwork representing Ganga and Yamuna. The premise of Shanti Banaras is simple – traditional at the core but with an avant-garde aesthetic, one that makes us soak in the spirit of Varanasi from afar.

Our next stop was just a stone’s throw away at Payal Singhal‘s shop-in-a-shop outpost at Aza, Ambawatta One. Payal Singhal’s presence in the city isn’t new, her unique prints are easy to spot at most multi-designer stores but a space dedicated to the designer was definitely in order. Covered with a beautifully PS printed wallpaper, the area is dedicated to the designer’s burgeoning collections. “We’ve got everything from our bridal to pret, athleisure to resort plus accessories,” shares the designer who felt compelled to find a cohesive space to showcase her fusion and Indianwear in Delhi. The showstopper at the store currently is her Winter Festive ’21 collection, Suroor that’s a great mix of Indian and western silhouettes. Hybrid lehengas, back tie cholis, sharara sets, kaftan kurtas and anarkalis are enhanced with intricate mukaish, zardozi, gota, nakshi, pitta and mirror work in signature PS prints. Essentially it’s a Payal Singhal prints party, one that’s sure to make many Delhi ladies happy.

Lastly, we returned to the Olive compound to indulge at our final destination for Indianwear in Delhi for the launch of Shantnu & Nikhil’s flagship store. A spectacular one at that, the minimalistic space is done up in hues of black, white and grey along with gold detailing. The designer duo’s signature touches can be seen all through the store. From leather residing all over the ceiling to furniture pieces with their classic brooches and laser cut placemats. The store is a testament to their minimalistic, military aesthetic. The launch celebrations were done with an opera evening that truly brought a dose of glamour to a foggy Delhi evening.

Do let us know your experience if you drop at these destinations for bridal and Indianwear in Delhi.

Header Image: Courtesy JADE by Monica & Karishma. Featured Image: Courtesy Shantanu & Nikhil.