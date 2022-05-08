New mom, Pernia Qureshi on how motherhood changed her

Pernia Qureshi juggles many roles, from being the co-founder of Saritoria to managing her organic clothing label. Adding to this list is her new role as a mother to an adorable one-month-old daughter. This Mother’s Day, Pernia Qureshi takes time off from diaper and design duties to pen her thoughts on how motherhood changed her. Plus, why it’s important to recognise and appreciate the hard work mothers put in.

From launching one of India’s premium designerwear platforms to working towards more sustainable solutions to fashion, Pernia Qureshi’s journey in the world of fashion has been an ever-evolving one. At Saritoria, she’s subverting the notion that designerwear is a one-time wear item and opening up mindsets about buying pre-loved clothing. It’s not simply a frugal choice but a journey of appreciating the craft and utilising it correctly. If internationally, Rihanna has been in the news for her bold maternity fashion, closer home, Pernia Qureshi has been busy making a statement. Another perspective she’s looking to change is the way we handle post-partum depression and other women’s related issues, here’s an insight into her own experience of motherhood and how we can celebrate this day.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Pernia Qureshi talks about her experience as a new mom:

“It’s so hard to say how motherhood has changed me since I’ve been a Mom only for about a month now. The one thing I have realised in this whirlwind of a month is that it is equal parts over-whelming as it is wonderful. This is probably the biggest occasion and change in a woman’s life and the fact that my life is altered forever is setting in slowly.

I now appreciate every mother more than I have ever before because women have this amazing ability to make it all look so easy. Trust me it’s not! I also feel like since the beginning of time women are made to endure so much with a smile on their faces, with none to little appreciation. As if this is their “job”. Not to say that this isn’t something we are happy to do but I would like to see the hard work recognised. The fact that it takes a large mental, emotional and physical toll should be spoken about more in countries like India where postpartum depression isn’t discussed as openly.

On a lighter note, my phone is now full of the best baby content. I already see myself taking a back seat to her. She’s the star in our family now. There’s something so beautiful about how a baby brings the family together. It’s so fascinating every day to see and learn how a human being is developing daily. Here’s to finding my own path as a mother as I have for all other areas of my life and to forever be grateful and humbled by this experience. Raising a toast to all Moms!”

Featured Image: Courtesy Saritoria. Hero Image: Courtesy Pernia Qureshi/IG.