The vibrant hues of Gujarat displayed at SANYFW courtesy Raas by Shreya and Axi Patel

Raas – The Global Naari is one of the many Indian labels that stands tall in the global fashion scene, courtesy of its timeless silhouettes and bold Gujarati prints. Taking its presence a notch higher the brand showcased its latest collection ‘Ezora’ at the South Asian New York Fashion Week 2023 (SANYFW).

Indian designers and their sartorial excellence are leaving a footprint on the global fashion scene with every passing season, courtesy of our culturally rich silhouettes and unique take on fashion. While others are putting their best contemporary foot forward, Indian designer labels like Raas – The Global Naari were busy adding a unique spin to the South Asian New York Fashion Week (SANYFW) runway. Born out of the creative intellect of Shreya and Axi Patel, Raas is a label that embodies the craft of India’s skilled artisans and weaves together the essence of Gujrat in its designs. With that said, Shreya and Axi bring this essence of Gujrat to New York Fashion Week’s iconic runway in the form of some vibrant prints, signature Gujarati drapes and to top it all up, the ‘Never Have I Ever’ fame Richa Moorjani turned showstopper for the showcase. ‘Ezora’ by Raas, is a collection all about blurring the lines of boundaries through one gaze-worthy print at a time. Chatting further about the same here we have Axi Patel talking about their latest collection, global fashion and more.

Axi Patel on Raas showcasing at South Asian New York Fashion Week (SANYFW)

Tell us how you feel about showcasing at the SANYFW and how has your journey been so far.

Showcasing at SANYFW is an incredible honour. My journey in the field of fashion has been a thrilling and evolving adventure. I’ve always been passionate about creating unique designs that celebrate the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship while infusing a modern touch. Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with talented artisans and craftsmen who have helped bring my vision to life.

What is your target audience and how receptive do they think the international customer is to their craft and uniqueness of creating things?

Our target audience appreciates the craftsmanship, artistry, and uniqueness of our creations. We believe that international customer is increasingly receptive to our craft because they value authenticity and the story behind each piece. The international market recognizes the timeless appeal of Indian textiles and design, and we’re excited to bring that to a global audience.

Tell us a little something about the collection you’re showcasing in New York. What’s the mood board like?

Ezora is a celebration of the harmonious fusion between Western silhouettes and the artistic heritage of Gujarat, India. The mood board for this collection is inspired by the vibrant colors and intricate patterns of Gujarat’s artistry, alongside the elegance of Western fashion. It’s a blend of bold colours, delicate embroidery, and modern designs that transcend borders and captivate hearts.

What are some of your key design influences, what inspires you the most?

My key design influences come from the rich tapestry of Indian culture, the natural beauty of India’s landscapes, and the stories woven into its textiles. I draw inspiration from the incredible diversity of Indian weaving techniques, regional motifs, and the craftsmanship of our artisans. It’s a constant journey of discovery and innovation.

Since Richa Moorjani was the showstopper for this season, tell us how you think she resonates with your designs, and tell us a little something about her look.

Richa Moorjani resonates with our designs because, like Ezora, she embodies the fusion of cultures. Her look for the show will capture the essence of the collection, celebrating the blend of Western and Indian influences. It’s a representation of the modern, confident, and globally inspired woman.

Lastly, tell us what is couture for you, and how you infuse your idea of couture into your designs.

Couture, to me, is the epitome of craftsmanship and individuality. It’s about creating one-of-a-kind pieces that tell a story and reflect the wearer’s unique style. In our designs, we infuse the idea of couture by meticulously handcrafting each piece, paying attention to every detail, and ensuring that every garment is a work of art. We believe in creating pieces that transcend trends and become timeless heirlooms, embodying the true spirit of couture.

