Nike releases new Air Max Scorpion in Chinese New Year colorway

With 2022 winding down, Nike is dropping new releases for the festive holidays of early 2023. In the rundown of the annual tradition, the Swoosh will release the Nike Air Max Scorpion in a brand-new “Chinese New Year” colorway.

Nike has many ‘Year of the Rabbit’ releases, including the Air Huarache Craft, Air Force 1 Low, Kyrie 8 Air Max 90, and the Dunk Low. The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Chinese New Year” is the latest addition to this line-up. The variant comes in a White/Black-Sail-Varsity Red-Classic Jade colour scheme. On Lunar New Year, a splash of red brings good luck.

Nike Air Max Scorpion in a brand-new “Chinese New Year” colorway

For those unfamiliar, Nike Air Max Scorpion is one of the first pairs of shoes made exclusively during the COVID-19 outbreak, Historically, Nike’s Air Max line has disruptive and futuristic sneakers. For example, the Air Max 2090 makes the wearer feel like they’re walking on air. Then there’s the forward-thinking Nike Air VaporMax EVO, Nike’s most air-filled sneakers to date.

The “Chinese New Year” variant has red tones on the heel

The Nike Air Max Scorpion elevates the Nike Air VaporMax with a functional Flywire reinforcement, heel tabs and stitched Swooshes. Additionally, the Air technology covers the entire bottom of the shoe. The Lunar New Year-themed sneakers also feature delicate floral stitching and red tones on the heel. To complement the theme, Nike has also added a set of fluffy lace fasteners resembling a rabbit’s fur coat.

While Nike has not revealed the release date of the “Chinese New Year” variant, they will reportedly go on sale in early January. The price has yet to be unveiled, but with previous Nike Air designs fetching upwards of $250, expect the same.

Keep an eye out for the release in the next few weeks. They will hit the stores soon! Who knows—carrying a piece of the Lunar New Year tradition could bring happy change to your checking account. Well, if not, you’ll have a classic piece to show off.

(All image source: Nike.com)