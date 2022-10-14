Abhishek Choudhury, a sneakerhead who is reimagining Nike sneakers vis-a-vie Indian cities

Taking the Nike sneaker art a notch above, we have Abhishek Choudhury, a sneaker wizard reimagining your favourite Nike kicks in order to give your walk an artistic and personalised touch.

Strolling down the streets with some supreme kicks is one trend exploding globally, courtesy of the sneaker culture in India being on a rapid growth trajectory. Sneaking around the billion-dollar industry, India is making its mark in the business one sneaker at a time. Having said that, the ever-evolving style diaries of the sneaker culture landed the concept of custom sneakers and had us all awestruck with the amount of creativity witnessed of late. With the gram being mine and your one-stop-shop for all things artistic and creative, one true blue representation of the Nike sneaker art is being showcased by the sneaker wizard, Abhishek Choudhury.

Let’s just say if I earned money for every time I fantasised about owning the dopest sneaker collection, well I’d probably be a millionaire by now. Speaking of fantasising, how cool would it be to convert your favourite kicks into a canvas? Well, take it from Abhishek Choudhury, the one who’s turning all the dramatic scenarios into reality with his artistic strokes. Elevating his sneaker game, Choudhury seems to blend his admiration for travel and passion for art to drop the quirkiest kicks on your sneakers closets. Fulfilling our desires to stand out, Abhishek’s Nike sneaker art is nothing short of a cultural ride to Asia’s finest destinations.

To second that thought, we decided to catch this sneakerhead candid, and have him spill the tea on what got him to channel his unconventional persona.

Abhishek Choudhury, the artist behind the Nike sneaker art:

To begin with, tell us what inspired you to come up with such a unique notion.

I love sneakers and the process that goes into designing and customising sneakers. Being from a country with such a rich history and tradition in footwear design, I felt there hasn’t been much innovation in the space when it comes to designing sneakers keeping in mind the Indian context: our streets, our culture, our materials, and colour palettes. I stumbled upon a mock-up of the iconic Air Jordans and I got to work on them based on an idea that was brewing in my head for some time. I redesigned the sneakers by incorporating the texture and colour palettes of a few famous Indian cities into its design.

The Air Jaipurs, the first one from the series, combines the famous leather craft of the Jaipuri Juttis into the classic Air Jordan body. The sneaker has a dominant pinkish hue along with the soft browns of the leather reminiscent of the iconic Pink City of India. There are a few more additions to the series namely the Air Jodhpurs, flaunting the city’s famous blue pallet and the Air Kolkata features the iconic yellow taxi and the red-green colour palette often seen on the old city’s walls.

Which pair did you love to transform the most, and why?

My favourite ones were the Guwahati and Thimphu variants. Guwahati, obviously because it is my hometown and the city I’m the most familiar with. The Air Guwahati was inspired by the colour palette we see the most in the city during the festive seasons which is gold and red. During festive seasons, Women from the city adorn these beautiful Mekhela Chadors made from locally sourced Muga silk which gives it a golden hue combined with red designs. I also incorporated woven cane into the design which is a very common material we see being used across the region. The Thimphu variant was a lot of fun as well because that idea had been in my head ever since I visited the beautiful kingdom of Bhutan in 2019. I saw the men wear these bright colourful traditional shoes as part of their attire which immediately captivated me. Traditionally called Tsolgam, these shoes were a brilliant fusion of traditional elements into a modern design. I couldn’t help but think of the same designs incorporated into a modern sneaker design. Later I discovered even French Luxury Designer Christian Louboutin designed a series of shoes based on the Bhutanese Tsolgam which was super inspiring. Since travel seems to be a crucial part of your design process, tell us a few destinations on your bucket list.