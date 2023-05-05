From Hermès to Chanel: Inside Nita Ambani’s luxurious handbag collection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ambani Family (@ambani.family)

One of the most prominent brands in Nita Ambani’s handbag collection is Hermès. She is often seen carrying the iconic Birkin and Kelly bags, which are highly coveted and can cost upwards of INR over 16 lakhs. Nita’s Birkin collection is particularly impressive, with bags in a range of colours and materials, including crocodile and ostrich. Her Kelly bags are also highly sought after and come in a variety of sizes and colours.

Nita Ambani’s handbag collection is not limited to just Hermès and Chanel, as she owns a variety of luxury bags from high-end brands like Céline, Fendi, Dior, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, and Judith Leiber, among others. Her love for the Lady Dior bag is evident, which is a popular choice among celebrities and comes with a hefty price tag. What’s more, her bags are often personalized with either her initials or name. Take a look at her enviable collection by scrolling through.

