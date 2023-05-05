facebook
From Hermès to Chanel: Inside Nita Ambani’s luxurious handbag collection
05 May 2023 01:00 PM

From Hermès to Chanel: Inside Nita Ambani’s luxurious handbag collection

Anushka Narula

Nita Ambani is a style icon who never disappoints with her impeccable taste. Join us as we delve into her world of exclusive and expensive handbags, with a closer look at some of the most sought-after pieces in her collection.

Beyond ordinary: The exclusive handbag collection of Nita Ambani

 

Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram post featured a stunning group photo, where Nita Ambani was seen flaunting a coveted Hermès Himalaya Birkin. What makes this piece stand out is its exquisite detailing and rarity. The Himalaya Birkin collection is highly sought after by handbag enthusiasts, with only a handful produced exclusively for the label’s top clientele. In fact, a Himalaya Birkin with white gold and diamond hardware sold for a whopping amount at an auction in 2017, setting a new record for the most expensive bag ever sold. Not only Nita Ambani, but other A-list celebrities like Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian West also possess this luxurious accessory in their enviable wardrobes.

 

One of the most prominent brands in Nita Ambani’s handbag collection is Hermès. She is often seen carrying the iconic Birkin and Kelly bags, which are highly coveted and can cost upwards of INR over 16 lakhs. Nita’s Birkin collection is particularly impressive, with bags in a range of colours and materials, including crocodile and ostrich. Her Kelly bags are also highly sought after and come in a variety of sizes and colours.

Nita Ambani’s handbag collection is not limited to just Hermès and Chanel, as she owns a variety of luxury bags from high-end brands like Céline, Fendi, Dior, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, and Judith Leiber, among others. Her love for the Lady Dior bag is evident, which is a popular choice among celebrities and comes with a hefty price tag. What’s more, her bags are often personalized with either her initials or name. Take a look at her enviable collection by scrolling through.

 

Nita Ambani Handbags
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@nita_ambaniofficial

In the world of high fashion, Nita Ambani’s handbag collection is a true testament to the marriage of luxury and elegance. As the wife of Mukesh Ambani, one of India’s wealthiest businessmen, Nita has made a name for herself as a style icon with impeccable taste. Her enviable collection boasts some of the most sought-after and exclusive pieces, including the coveted Hermès Himalaya Birkin. From Hermès to Chanel, and many other high-end brands in between, Nita’s collection is a true reflection of her sophisticated taste and love for all things luxurious. Her personalised touch on each bag makes them even more exclusive and coveted. Ambani’s collection truly goes beyond ordinary, and serves as an inspiration for handbag enthusiasts and fashion lovers around the world.

Image: Courtesy Instagram/nita_ambaniofficial

Nita Ambani Nita Ambani expensive handbag collection
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.

 
