Couture meets culture at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Day 2 gala

While the opening night at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was as grand as grand can be, the Day 2 gala was even more star-studded.

Exquisite design, cultural motifs and gorgeous looks, all of these rightly spell out the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). From luring spectators from all across the globe to marking the advent of a platform that not only celebrates our culture but offers an ode to the intricate art of India, this centre is all set to welcome the grandeur of Indian art forms. Joining the ranks of massive spaces like the Royal Opera House and the National Centre for the performing arts, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is a multidisciplinary centre with gigantic spaces dedicated to state-of-the-art exhibitions and other theatrical experiences. The opening night was just a trailer of what lies ahead for this grand theatre. Speaking of a trailer, the who’s who of B-town along with Hollywood biggies like Zendaya, Tom Holland, Law Roach, Penelope Cruz, Gigi Hadid and Kat Graham formed part of the exclusive guest list. From Shah Rukh Khan turning heads, B-town’s power couples exuding charm, Priyanka Chopra Jonas paying a delightful visit with Nick Jonas to stars like Gigi Hadid and Emma Chamberlain strutting down the red carpet in gorgeous ensembles by ace Indian Couturiers, day 1 was all things grand and iconic.

Continuing the regal affair, the opening night was followed by yet another star-studded evening wherein the list of celebrities turned bigger with each passing minute. From the best of Bollywood to the globally acclaimed stars of Hollywood, day 2 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was nothing short of a fashion fiesta that one just can’t have enough of. Accompanying the stars on the pink carpet was an iconic list of couturiers that added that extra glint of glamour to the entire event.

Take a look at your favourite stars throwing sass-like confetti, courtesy of their custom-made gorgeous outfits.

All the looks from day 2 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Hero Image: Aliaabhatt/IG Courtesy Featured Image: Courtesy Bhumipednekar/IG