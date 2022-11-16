Accentuate your style with this guide to finding the perfect bag for work

You might wear your finest work clothes and don the most stylish jewels for your day at work or that office meeting, but it would still look incomplete and bland unless you accessorise it with a complementing bag. The prowess of a bag in elevating your fit from a zero to hero isn’t unknown. And when it comes to work wear for women, office bags make for an unmissable element of it.

From briefcases and satchels to totes and laptop bags, office bags for women is a wide genre that encompasses distinctive styles and designs. With brands and designers constantly upgrading the design space with avant-garde silhouettes, hues and sizes, the bag industry for women leaves them spoilt for choices.

How to choose the best office bags for women?

Choosing that perfect work bag depends on various factors. Here are some of the essential ones that you just cannot miss.

The use and purpose

Yes, you’re looking for a bag for your office outfits but are you a carry-it-all kind of a person who carries everything in her work bag? Or do you only carry a laptop or just essentials to get you through the day? Additionally, if you’re looking for an everyday office bag, you might want to opt for a bag that is comfortable, durable and lightweight. If you’re looking for a bag specifically for your work meeting, you should opt for a rather sophisticated yet dressy bag like the Carpisa Laptop Briefcase (Buy it for Rs 9,399 on Ajio).

Basics are preferable

While office bags for women are also as unique and varied as any other bag categories, it is essential that you first invest in a few pieces in basic hues like black and brown and designs like totes and satchels. Such types of bags are rather easy and versatile to style and complement almost all your looks. Once you have your basics sorted you can opt for more bold patterns.

The size

If you’re searching for an office bag that can also hold your laptop, you should choose the size of the bag accordingly. If you don’t carry your laptop and files and simply want a bag that can hold essentials like a lunchbox, a notebook, earphones, power bank and touch-up kits, a small satchel or handbag would also suffice.

Organisational compartments

Generally, office bags are designed with many inner pockets and separate compartments to ensure that your essentials are kept separately, especially, if you carry a bit too much. In such cases, a tote like the Da Milano Franzy Tote (Buy it for Rs 13,599 on Ajio) or the Steve Madden BMANOR Satchel Bag (Buy it for Rs 11,999 on Ajio) would be perfect.

Comfort of carrying

You should always take into account the kind of bag you’re most comfortable in carrying. While some might find a tote more hassle-free, others might find the ease of satchels more appealing. Choose a style that you find more practical and fuss-free.

Quality

Always opt for a durable and high-quality bag especially if you’re looking for an everyday option. Ensure that the material can be cleaned easily and the metal accents are of good quality.

Here are some of the best office bags for women to choose from

(Main Image Courtesy: Andrew Neel/Pexels ; Featured Image Courtesy: Carpisa)