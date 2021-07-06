A growing breed of fashion influencers in Hyderabad are merging regional influences with international trends to create unique content.

The city of Nizam, Hyderabad, is home to some of the greatest stalwarts in the field of fashion and jewellery. Established names like Mangatrai and Krishnadas have been creating exquisite Hyderabadi pearl pieces for royal families for generations. Meanwhile, designers like Jayanti Reddy, Shriya Bhupal, Archana Rao and Anushree Reddy have been creating couture-worthy garments to the delight of brides everywhere. In this hotbed of design of creativity are fashion influencers that are giving us some serious style inspiration.

Funny girl, Jahanvi Dasetty had us in fits with her YouTube series, Quarantine with MOM. After all, no matter where you are, a mother’s quirks are always the same. Her Instagram handle Mahathalli offers an unfiltered glimpse into her life in Hyderabad with her husband and puppers. Her personal style is full of bright colours and comfortable silhouettes.

One of the most popular bloggers in Hyderabad, Meenakshi Pamnani or The Shimmer Girl is your go-to resource for feminine fashion. Whether it is travel or selfcare, her shimmer tales always have a dose of pink and shimmer to them. We love her for her soft, feminine silhouettes and traditional drapes.

Dividing her time between Vizag and Hyderabad, Dimple Harika’s Instagram journey is full of beautiful sunsets and azure waters. It’s her fun street style looks that offer us a glimpse into the bustling Hyderabad city. Despite a lot of branded collaboration, Harika’s Fash Diary is full of genuine recommendations and styling tips.

Shruti Sachan might be taking a well-deserved break from Instagram due to personal reasons but the blogger has been responsible for serving easy-breezy looks for years now. Big fashion and beauty collaborations apart, the fashion blogger keep us intrigued with her unique combinations and travel itineraries.

For the greatest insight into her fabulous life and style, check her blog Everything Aria that is full of great photography hacks for upcoming bloggers as well as styling lessons. Aria Krishnamurti also styles for Tollywood movies and her personal style is a mix of approachable with glamorous.

A doctor by profession, Likhita’s love for the camera led her into blogging. While we are drooling over her lustrous long tresses, she’s serving some fun Instagram reels on fashion and beauty. Watch her oiling ritual to upgrade your own.

This Gen-Z creator is setting Instagram on fire with her edgy fashion reels and experimental looks. From the best places in Hyderabad to get your nails done to discovering homegrown labels, her curations always hit a spot.

One of the top content creators not just in Hyderabad but across the country, Paridhi Gulati keeps things fresh with her dewy beauty looks and neutral style. If you’re looking to learn more about local jewellers and get their exquisite pieces her Instagram feed is a must scroll.