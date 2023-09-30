Outletcity Metzingen is a perfect blend of all things fashion and luxury

Looking for the perfect destination to shop from for your next trip to Europe? Well, Outletcity Metzingen in Germany is the answer to all your questions. It is a perfect destination to satisfy the shopaholic within you. Gear up for some exclusive buys from some of the most renowned labels all housed in one city.

Who doesn’t like an indulging and exciting shopping session right? As it is popularly said, shopping is no less than therapy and when it is in Europe it is double the fun!

When one talks about shopping in Europe, you just can’t ignore Outletcity Metzingen, a luxurious shopping destination for the shopping enthusiast in you offering great discounts on famous brands. Known to be Europe’s largest outlet, Outletcity Metzingen is your one-stop shop for things like luxury and fashion.

Imagine that you were walking amidst some of the greatest designer collections across the globe . . . sounds tempting right? Well, that’s exactly what Outletcity Metzingen offers. It offers a wide array of options ranging from fashion, beauty, lifestyle, sports to a lot more. Basically, it is an ideal destination for you to visit with friends and family for your next trip to Germany.

Outletcity Metzingen: A shopaholic’s dream destination

Located in Southwest Germany just two hours away from Munich, Frankfurt and Zurich Outletcity Metzingen is one place that houses designers from all over the world and invites you to explore the senses in fashion, beauty and home & living at over 170 premium and luxury brands.

As Europe’s largest outlet, the luxurious atmosphere leaves nothing to be desired thanks to a variety of restaurants, seasonal events and award-winning architecture. When visiting you need to discover the world’s largest BOSS Outlet with over 5000 square meters filled with BOSS Styles. Next to it the Outletcity is all set to welcome the new Moxy lifestyle hotel which is standing by to receive you with 200 cool rooms and a unique lobby where you can show off your new styles thanks to its fashion runway construction under a vaulted ceiling.

Enjoy VIP treatment and tax-free shopping at Outletcity Metzingen and most importantly year-round discounts of up to 70 per cent! All of this is nestled within the cosy and chic German town of Metzingen at the foot of the Swabian Alb, a picturesque UNESCO biosphere reserve, just 30 minutes south of Stuttgart and two hours drive from Munich, Frankfurt and Zurich.

Their central location means there are plenty of local attractions to complement your shopping journey such as the numerous Christmas markets and historic castles that Germany is famous for. For those interested in cars, the Mercedes Benz and Porsche museums offer their histories for you to learn. And of course, there are amusement parks like Europa Park with thrills for everyone just around the corner! So, if you’re planning on visiting Germany anytime soon, post witnessing the beauty of the country, give your tour a fashionable touch by visiting Outletcity Metzingen and experiencing first-hand luxury at the best prices. There’s no better time than now!

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Outletcity Metzingen