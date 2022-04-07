Packing for summer with beach-friendly jewellery from Eurumme X Flirtatious

Beach dressing isn’t simply about donning your sexiest bikinis. It’s equally important to embrace the vibe and add appropriate accessories to it. So when we came across a new edit of beach-friendly jewellery via the Eurumme x Flirtatious collaboration, we couldn’t hold in our excitement.

Aakriti Grover’s label, Flirtatious has been our go-to for elevated resort wear, while Eishita Puri’s fashion jewellery label Eurumme (pronounced Yaw-Rum) is a great resource for minimalistic jewellery. The coming together of the two labels for the collection, Shore in the City is certainly one that piqued our interest. Playful yet versatile, the collection is inspired by the memories of the sea. Made from gold/silver-plated toxin free brass, the collection is coated with an anti-tarnish finish to ensure your jewellery is well taken care of even in the harshest conditions.

A closer look at the Eurumme X Flirtatious collection:

An extensive collection of beach-ready accessories, the Eurumme x Flirtatious line boasts of textured metal earcuffs, huggies, reversible coin charm pendant necklaces, stackable rings, bangles and much more. There are also waist chains that can be worn as necklaces, bracelets or anklets. The main characters from the collection are Flipper the stingray, Albie the dog, and Hector the dolphin. These adorable creatures add a sense of quirk to the elegant pieces. Each of these pieces also have their own backstory. For instance, the stingray collection is inspired by the school of stingray that would scale the shore in Maldives in order to be fed by tourists. “Albie the dog and Hector the dolphin come alive in the designs with cute backstories which talk about dogs in New Zealand that are used on cruise ships to help tourists spot dolphins. Often nicknamed as ‘Dolphin Dogs’, they use their ultrasonic hearing to help those on board to spot the Hector dolphins,” share the designers. So whether you’re planning of a seaside break, dreaming of a sailing rendezvous or simply reminiscing about your last holiday, these pieces are sure to add style to your holiday wardrobe.

All Images: Eurumme x Flirtatious.