Paint the town pink as Maison Valentino gears up to open stores in India

The Italian fashion house, Valentino is hotter than ever. From introducing Barbiecore to staying true to its iconic past, the brand has been in the news lately for all good reasons. Adding to this is the announcement that Indian fashion conglomerate, Reliance Brands Limited is partnering with Maison Valentino to launch the brand in India.

The news comes in just at the right time. Helmed by Pierpaolo Piccioli as the Creative Director, the Italian couture house recently made its presence felt on the Indian fashion scene as it dressed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and fashion influencer, Masoom Minawala at the Cannes Film Festival. The bright head-to-toe pink looks were from the Valentino Pink PP hue collection that’s quite literally making heads turn. An extension of this could also be seen at the Valentino Haute Couture show in Rome with A-listers making a rather remarkable appearance in pink.

Maison Valentino to launch in India with Reliance Brands Limited:

A long-term distribution agreement between Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) and Valentino in India ensures that the brand will be able to establish itself in the couture-hungry environment. The partnership will allow Valentino to open its first boutique in Delhi, followed by a flagship store in Mumbai. The store opening could be sooner than you expected with the end of summer 2022 being estimated as the launch of Valentino in India. The Valentino stores in India will stock a complete range of womenswear, menswear, footwear, and accessories from the brand.

“Valentino needs no introduction in India. Founded by the legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, Valentino has gone through impactful creative evolution under the current Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli. The brand’s infectious romanticism, signature codes, and bold use of colour have a strong resonance in India. This partnership will help make the brand more accessible to its Indian customers and build a new tribe of Valentino connoisseurs,” shares Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands Limited.

So if you’re on the lookout for Valentino’s renowned collections or simply a certain one-of-a-kind pink ensemble the means are definitely closer home.

Hero Image: Reliance Brands Limited. Featured Image: Valentino Instagram.